Young adults explore meaning of ‘Catholic’ in TEC retreat

Participants from the 2017 Sonshine TEC took a ‘selfie’ on the final day of the retreat. The participants experienced a powerful weekend of prayer and practical application of their Catholic faith to their lives as young adults. (COURTESY)

PALM BEACH GARDENS | As a lifelong Catholic, Christina Simpson is no stranger to the childhood pitfalls of living one’s faith halfheartedly.

The Palm Beach resident said sometimes young people feel their faith formation is shaped by the will of parents, teachers or leaders of faith-based activities. They participate in these things with the best intentions but, when they move away to college or live on their own as adults, they neglect their spiritual life because there is no longer an external factor maintaining their participation. To help young adults remain in the Catholic faith, Simpson became a Sonshine TEC retreat leader. TEC (Together Encounter Christ) was created to answer the question many young adults ask after high school — “What now?” Founded by Dorothy Gereke in 1965, TEC is a nationwide retreat program focused on the faith formation of young adults ages 18 to 29.

The Diocese of Palm Beach was first to establish a TEC retreat program in Florida but, it closed for lack of funding in the late 1990s. A few years later, the Archdiocese of Miami expressed an interest in creating their own TEC retreat program and was successful in their endeavor. Shortly after, the Diocese of Palm Beach revived interest for the retreat and proposed that both dioceses run a joint TEC retreat program to maximize participation. Together, the Diocese of Palm Beach and the Archdiocese of Miami merged to create Sonshine TEC and hosted their first retreat in 2009.

TEC is distinct in the sense that it targets young adults in the transitional phase of their lives where there isn’t an authority figure making them take an active part in their faith. “Many young people who grow up Catholic leave the faith after high school. That time is a critical window in a young adult’s life when they are making life-changing decisions,” Simpson said. “It’s when they need their faith the most but lose it because they think it’s irrelevant or outdated.”

She explained that the retreat is about fostering self-motivation and an inner desire to seek Christ. To engage young adults, the retreat is structured around the Pascal Mystery — Christ’s life, death, and resurrection. TEC addresses the examples through which Christ lived his life, the teachings found in the Gospel of his death and the Christian life he calls us to lead through his resurrection. The retreat takes place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which mirrors the days on which Christ died, was laid in the tomb and then resurrected.

In 2015, Simpson registered for her first TEC retreat and hasn’t looked back since. She heard about the retreat through another young adult who had recently completed his first TEC and curiosity quickly got the better of her.

“I was a practicing Catholic throughout my school years but, once I left for college, I found that I wasn’t as attentive to my spiritual life as I could be,” she said. “I had only gone on a retreat in high school, so I was interested to see what TEC was like for young adults.”

Simpson witnessed the passion with which the retreat speakers discussed the Pascal Mystery and the importance of learning to love being Catholic even when it might not be perceived as “cool” among young adults.

“The speakers presented us with practical applications of faith in daily life within the context of being the future of the Church,” she said. “It wasn’t just all Mass and prayer, although those are key components to building a strong faith life.”

The most impactful thing Simpson took away from the retreat was a sense of community. Since Sonshine TEC spans both the Diocese of Palm Beach and the Archdiocese of Miami, the 26-year-old has connected with people throughout South Florida from different parishes, communities and backgrounds.

“As a young person who is Catholic, my social life and my faith are so important. But they don’t have to be mutually exclusive. They can coexist, but it so hard to find that in daily encounters,” she said. “TEC gives you a built-in community that says, ‘See, there are more young adult Catholics out there.’”

Simpson has since returned to TEC as a retreat leader and is looking forward to guiding a whole new group of young adults during Memorial Day weekend. Frank Osario and Deacon Dick Venezia, both long-time leaders of the TEC experience, are joining forces with Simpson to lead the retreat.

“The most important thing I would like the retreatants to keep in mind for the weekend is that we are all busy people leading hectic lives with plenty of distraction,” Simpson said. “This retreat is the chance to turn off your phones and turn off your brains to the chaos in life. Take a moment to regroup, reflect and examine your relationship with God. I received this advice at my first TEC, and it’s been growing like a planted seed ever since.”