Marian Festival honors Vietnamese image of Blessed Mother

Liturgical dancers from the Vietnamese Community perform during the Marian Rosary Festival honoring Our Lady of La Vang. (PHOTO BY LINDA REEVES | FC)

Delray Beach | Our Lady of La Vang, patroness of Vietnam, was at the center of this year’s Diocesan Marian Rosary Festival. The festival drew a beautiful mix of people with a common love for Blessed Mother.

Emmanuel Parish in Delray Beach hosted the festival, and attendees arrived early with rosary beads and their own favorite images of Mary.

The afternoon began with a procession, followed by the recitation of the rosary in different languages. Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito crowned Our Lady of La Vang as people sang “Hail, Holy Queen.”

Bishop Barbarito opened the festival with a message pertaining to the Blessed Mother’s Vietnamese image, Our Lady of La Vang.

“Thank you all for your presence here today. In a special way, we honor our Blessed Mother under her title Our Lady of La Vang. Our Lady of La Vang protected the Vietnamese. She appeared to them and reminded them of her protection,” Bishop Barbarito said. “Mary offers us that same protection. Mary is our mother. Mary is our hope. She points to her son Jesus Christ. We ask Mary for her guidance, protection and perseverance because that is what will get us through life.”

Sen Le, a native of Vietnam and parishioner of Holy Spirit Parish in Lantana, participated in the festivities. She was among many Vietnamese women wearing traditional clothing from her homeland. Le, a widow and mother of two, talked about her personal devotion to Our Lady of La Vang.

“I love her with all my heart,” she said. “I pray to her every day. She has helped me get through the challenging times.”

Our Lady of La Vang appeared in Vietnam in 1798, a time when rulers feared the spread of Catholicism first brought to the country by missionaries in the 1500s. The emperor issued an anti-Catholic decree and called for the persecution of those practicing the faith. Mary appeared to Catholics taking refuge in the dense forest of La Vang every night, where they prayed the rosary. She told the people that their prayers would be answered. Mary continued to visit the site bringing hope and growing faith in hearts and souls.

Statistics indicate that during the 1700s and 1800s, more than 100,000 Catholic Vietnamese were martyred. Today, religious freedom in the communist country remains restricted.

Father Paul Nguyen oversees religious ministry to the Vietnamese community in the Diocese of Palm Beach. Upon assuming this role in July 2013, the St. Anre Dung-Lac apostolate was established. Named after a Vietnamese priest who was beheaded in 1839 after refusing to give up his faith, the ministry was established to bring together the more than 700 Vietnamese Catholics in the diocese under one faith community.

“We have everything at Holy Spirit,” said Father Nguyen about Vietnamese Masses celebrated at Holy Spirit parish and other community gatherings and spiritual programs. Religion classes serve 85 children and are held both in English and Vietnamese. The parish has a choir, liturgical dancers, an active Council of Catholic Women, and several charismatic prayer groups pertaining to the Vietnamese community.

Father Nguyen, who escaped the country himself, explained that large numbers of Vietnamese began coming to the United States in 1975 after the Vietnam War ended.

In 1972, at the age of 12, Father Nguyen entered Hoan Thien Minor Seminary in Hue City. Seven years later, communist police closed the facility. “I had to return home, but continued to lead the life of a seminarian in a difficult and complicated situation,” said Father Nguyen.

He was regularly summoned to file a report on all his activities. He and other seminarians continued to meet to pray in community, and he taught catechism to young people. The police arrested Father Nguyen in 1982 at the age of 22, placing him in prison where he was tortured, starved and isolated in a tiny cell with no light or bed. “I prayed the rosary three times a day,” he said about receiving his nourishment through prayer to Mary. “I could hear the bell of the church every morning when I woke up. I prayed and meditated.”

Father Nguyen was soon moved to another prison that was located near the Our Lady of La Vang apparition site. “I prayed to Our Lady of La Vang every day,” he said adding that he put his trust in her son, Jesus, which brought him a sense of peace.

Father Nguyen was released to house arrest after serving two years, but under no condition was he allowed to practice his faith or engage in religious activities. He decided to escape Vietnam to seek religious freedom.

In 1991, Father Nguyen fled in a small boat to Hong Kong. He assisted Catholic refugees in a Hong Kong detention camp for 18 months before receiving religious refugee status. He finally made his way to the United States where he began formation and studies at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans. He was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Palm Beach June 3, 2000.

During the festival, Father Nguyen prayed to the Blessed Mother, in who he found encouragement to never surrender during the most difficult time of his life. “Blessed Lady of La Vang be my mother and comfort me, especially in times of trials and unhappiness. Enter my heart and stay with me wherever I may go. Grant that one day, through you, I may find rest and peace in my Father’s house. Amen.”