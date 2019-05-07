Yom HaShoah serves as ‘Hour of Remembrance’

Bishop Frank J. Dewane and others partcipate in the Yom HaShoah: Hour of Remembrance of the Holocaust May 5 at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice. (BOB REDDY | FC)

VENICE | The annual Yom HaShoah: Hour of Remembrance, hosted by Bishop Frank J. Dewane, took place May 5, at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice.

The Diocese of Venice in Florida hosts this annual commemoration of the Holocaust as an interreligious gathering bringing together members of the Catholic and Jewish communities to recommit to the promotion of peace and solidarity among all peoples.

The featured guest speaker was Dr. Matthew Tapie, assistant professor of theology and the director for the Center for Catholic-Jewish Studies at St. Leo University. Tapie is also an author, and in 2016 was appointed to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Committee on Ethics, Religion and the Holocaust.

The Hour of Remembrance began with a solemn reading of the names of concentration camps such as Auschwitz and Dachau where six million Jews and seven million others who were systematically killed during the Holocaust. There was a recognition of survivors of the Holocaust who were present as well as the direct decedents of survivors who are living witnesses that the story can never fade away.

Bishop Dewane said the gathering comes at a time where vigilance is needed to defend human dignity and peace in the world. The Bishop said attacks within the past year on synagogues in Pennsylvania and California are tragic examples that the evil of anti-Semitism still exists and serves as a clear reminder that we must stand up and speak out against hatred in all its forms.

Tapie commended the service by saying that such a gathering is important and a rarity because the words that are proclaimed in standing up in remembrance of the Holocaust are coming from within a Catholic cathedral.

He said everyone should recognize that anti-Semitism is an attack on the Bible, because “these dark and demonic ideologies attempt to rewrite the Book of Genesis where God tells us all human beings are created in the image of God.”

Tapie added racism and anti-Semitism attack the Book of Genesis by attempting to “erase them from our hearts and then promote an ideology in an attempt to replace the Genesis story with another story that states one country, or one people, is superior to all… it is an attempt to make us forget that we are all part of one human family.”

Part of the Hour of Remembrance included students from Cardinal Mooney Catholic School in Sarasota lighting 13 candles in honor of the 13 million killed during the Holocaust.

Diocese of Venice Director of Education Dr. Benjamin Moore spoke of the ongoing effort to educate students at every level about the Holocaust. This instruction focuses age-appropriate information and frank discussions on the atrocities of the Holocaust. In addition, there is an overriding theme which teaches acceptance of different cultures while looking at the history of the Holocaust and learning from the past to build a better future.

Three poems from Holocaust survivors were read during the ceremony, as well as a Jan. 29, 2018 address of Pope Francis to an international conference on anti-Semitism where he said all must fight against hatred in all its forms, but even more fundamentally, indifference

Music was provided by the Epiphany Cathedral Choristers and Cherubs Choirs. The prayer service ended with everyone standing united in singing “Let there be peace on earth.” Following the ceremony, attendees went to the Parish Hall where displays created by Catholic School students about the Holocaust were available for viewing.