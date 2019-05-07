WWII boxcar teaches haunting lessons of Holocaust

Sarasota | History can often be difficult to understand because time can create a certain detachment from past events. Students at St. Martha Catholic School in Sarasota were given a gift by hosting an artifact that dates to the Holocaust.

For two weeks, a railroad boxcar, used in Nazi Germany during World War II, was on display in the parking lot of the school. The mobile Boxcar Exhibit was on loan from the Holocaust Museum and Janet G. and Harvey D. Cohen Education Center in Naples.

The Holocaust Museum Boxcar Exhibit is one component of the St. Martha Catholic School eighth grade curriculum that includes lessons and projects based upon World War II and The Holocaust. The visit of the boxcar coincides with the internationally recognized date for Holocaust Remembrance Day (May 2), which also marks the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. The boxcar was on display for the students and open to the public from April 29 to May 10.

As students were brought into the boxcar in groups of 20, they fell silent as the exhibit took visitors back in time. The boxcars were used for the deportation of people to concentration camps where they were systematically killed and to tell the true story of the Holocaust. The boxcar weighs 10 tons and is 10 feet by 30 feet. It was in this type of boxcar in which anywhere from 70 to 120 men, women and children were transported at a time. People were forced to spend an average of two to four days crammed into the boxcar, and some for several weeks, depending upon their starting point or ultimate destination. Conditions were horrific, with no windows, no food, no water and no bathrooms.

Students had trouble putting what they learned into words as it was hard to imagine anyone, including children their own age, going through the horrors of a genocide. Through displays, the reality of genocide in the Holocaust in Europe was put into perspective as students also studied the genocide within parts of Africa.

Students at all grade levels at St. Martha Catholic School learn the lessons about the Holocaust in age-appropriate instruction and each were given tours of the boxcar during its stay. One student noted how sad the boxcar made her feel but found it interesting to learn about what happened and that something like the Holocaust must never happen again.

In addition to keeping the story of the Holocaust alive, the exhibit also serves as a warning that something so innocuous, a boxcar built to transport goods for commerce, could be used to facilitate evil – the systematic extermination of the Jewish people and others.

Along with studying the Holocaust, the eighth grade students have been and working on projects that reflect their learning. During the Boxcar Exhibit, the completed projects were on display in the lobby of the Zazarino Center located on the school campus. One such example is the Holocaust Remembrance Quilt Project.

The primary goal of the projects is to open the hearts and minds of students and members of the community through the artistic representation of important issues and themes raised by the Holocaust. Through this effort, the students are encouraged to reflect and gain a greater understanding of the Holocaust and issues of cultural diversity, prejudice, individual identity, choice and personal freedom.

The Boxcar Exhibit has traveled to more than 75 locations in six Southwest Florida counties, impacting more than 100,000 students and adults. A rare artifact, this boxcar is an invaluable and mobile educational tool to support the Museum’s mission – “teach the lessons of the Holocaust to inspire action against bigotry, hatred and violence.”

The Holocaust Museum provided information cards for visitors, as well as educational materials for the school suitable for use with language arts, social studies and math curricula.