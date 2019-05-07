What a (long-sleeve) relief!

A parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Cocoa, left, poses with Aurora, a former farmworker and packer worked to aid farmworkers in California, and Roberto during a delivery to the Farmworker Association Office in Apopka. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Orlando | When this year’s Long-Sleeve Relief campaign began, Susan Wheat, a member of the Legion of Mary prayer group associated with the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Cocoa, leaped at the opportunity to volunteer to help Florida’s farmworkers.

“We sorted through all the clothes and sized them as best we could,” Wheat said. “We packed everything neatly, making different layers for different sizes and labeling each box for men and women. I worked on the assembly line. I was the muscle.”

Wheat, who operates her own dog-training business, and the other volunteers’ involvement in the donation program was critical to the success of the annual campaign. The Florida Catholic began Long-Sleeve Relief 14 years ago as a way to provide crucial clothing for Florida’s farmworkers — long-sleeve shirts. The usage of dangerous pesticides and grueling labor conditions farmworkers face in the fields are discussed at the political level, and the campaign brings to light issues important to those who help put food on American’s tables.

Catholics like Susan Wheat responded by donating shirts by the hundreds, which has grown to the thousands, which literally weighs a few tons. Wheat and her fellow parishioners conducted what many parish volunteers did — a parishwide collection. And it was an effort that was well received.

She said a special moment from the program happened when she found the empty boxes she had placed for donated shirts were packed with shirts. “Finding the boxes suddenly filled with clothes was amazing. We have a very generous parish. It was so special to see that you do all this planning and that it works. Some of the shirts still had hangars on them,” she said, laughing about the dedication from the donators.

Wheat stayed enthusiastic about the experience “because it ties in with our parish and because we have a kitchen, a food drive and a thrift store.” Providing the parish thrift store with donated shirts was “a nice way to give back because I never knew how many shirts the farmworkers needed.”

By participating in the campaign, volunteers become aware of the dangers of sun exposure and pesticides for workers in the field. Wheat said she is empathetic to the struggles the vegetable pickers constantly endure, and understands the importance of fresh produce. She said she respects those who work in the fields.

“I explained to other volunteers about the importance of vegetables. I worked at Walmart, so I know about vegetables. It is kind of a miracle to transport vegetables from other countries,” Wheat said. “There is a human aspect (that people seem not to acknowledge). It was nice meeting with the farmworkers. Florida is so diverse. We can understand each other. It’s about more than shirts. It’s about knowing where the food comes from and who is picking it. Give your thanks to God before you eat it.”

Like Wheat, other volunteers delivered shirts directly to farmworker offices across the state. Blessed Sacrament volunteers delivered shirts to the Farmworker office in Apopka, as did members of the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Orlando.

“Our Vincentian volunteers at parishes across the Diocese of Orlando really helped us out in a big way this year,” said Trace Trylko, executive director of St. Vincent de Paul Orlando “We’re also grateful to the customers who shop our non-profit thrift stores in Apopka and Clermont for helping us collect more than 1,700 items during year’s Long-Sleeve Relief drive. We hope to set a new record next year!”

The volunteers at Holy Redeemer Parish in Palm City visited the office in Fellsmere. This was the fifth year the Knights of Columbus Council 12456 at San Antonio Parish in Port Charlotte sponsored the campaign. The volunteers took several hundred pieces of clothing to Immokalee Social Services Center at the end of April.

The Florida Catholic offers its heartfelt thanks to all those who contributed to the campaign. Along with shirts, the publication received $8,230 in monetary donations, which will be split among the farmworker organizations across Florida.