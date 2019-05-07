TV Mass honors mothers May 12

Diocesan TV Mass for the Homebound Producer Gail Ardy, right, presents roses to mothers following a May 2 taping of the Mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Osprey, which will air on Mother's Day. (COURTESY)

Osprey | It is fitting that Mother’s Day falls in May, a month dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God.

Because Mother’s Day is such an important time to honor all mothers, Bishop Frank J. Dewane made a point to be the celebrant for the Televised Mass for the Homebound for May 12, the fourth Sunday of Easter. Recorded at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Osprey, the Bishop said to the mothers present and those who are homebound: “I want to tell you what a gift you are, not only to your family and children, but to society as a whole.”

Ann Ryan said it was an honor to be present for the taping with Bishop Dewane for the Mass, which will air on Mother’s Day.

“It is so good of the Bishop to remember us mothers,” Ryan said. “I was very close to my mother and I’m very close to my daughters. Sadly, they live up north and I don’t see them as often as I would like. It can be hard because they are so far away.”

Ryan and the other mothers were pleased when they were each presented with a rose following the Mass as a thank you for their presence and for being mothers. “How wonderful.”

Pope Francis said the love of all mothers, including Mary, is the foundation of humanity and the cure for a world often divided and filled with bitterness.

The Holy Father praised mothers for the heroism they show in self-giving, strength in compassion, wisdom in weakness, saying they are people who know how to take their children by the hand and lovingly introduce them to life.

“A world that looks to the future without a mother’s gaze is shortsighted,” the pope added. “The human family is built upon mothers. A world in which maternal tenderness is dismissed as mere sentiment may be rich materially, but poor where the future is concerned.”

Ryan plans to video-message with her daughters and grandchildren, which will help make the perfect Mother’s Day. “Being together would be best, but the video-chatting is pretty close. It will be special because my girls are starting to really experience what motherhood is truly about as their children get older. Everything gets more complicated, but as my mother told me, you stay steady and let them grow into their own person by being the guiding force in their lives. It is all we are asked to do, all with the help of Christ along the way.”