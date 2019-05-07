Masses held to remember victims of child abuse

Venice | It is imperative that all Catholics, as part of Holy Mother Church, look at what role they can have in being agents of change in the Church sex abuse scandal.

Bishop Frank J. Dewane spoke about the crisis at two Masses in April which were held for the prayer intentions of all the victims of child abuse and for the victims of abuse by clergy.

Within the past year, the Bishop said the scandal has brought to light the reality that while much is being done to protect minors, there is more work to do and no one should be left unaccountable in this regard.

“We all have a role in working to end the evil that is abuse,” the Bishop explained noting that role is defined by the position of responsibility one has within the Church. “All of us have to speak up, and we have to act when we see something, or when we come to learn of something.”

As the Episcopal leader of the Diocese of Venice, Bishop Dewane said he takes on the greatest responsibility to act, but everyone must join in prayer for the victims of abuse – that they find healing.

“The most tragic part of the scandal is the continued suffering of the victims of abuse by clergy and the hierarchy,” the Bishop stressed. “We have to recognize those in our midst who are wounded. They may be so wounded that they may not be able to pray. Because prayer is a very powerful healing mechanism, the task falls to all of us to appeal to the Lord, that He will look upon those who have been abused and that they will find healing.”

Prayer from all must also be directed toward the priests and the Bishops throughout the country and the world as Holy Mother Church attempts to address this scandal in a more immediate way. The prayers should focus on how Church leaders can come to solutions; to root out the causes, and to focus on programs within parishes so that there is greater awareness of what must be done and how each one of us can be an agent of that change.

“Here in the Diocese of Venice, we strive to address the victims of abuse immediately and with compassion,” Bishop Dewane explained. “We have also put in place measures where we try to prevent this from ever happening again. If it does, we will respond in a more intense and focused way and with a greater immediacy. All possible measures are being be taken so that activities and places are safe, particularly for minors.”

The Bishop also acknowledges that there are no easy solutions to the ongoing crisis and that it will take time for the Church to regain credibility but the work to do so is continuing.

The two Masses to pray for the Victims of Child Abuse were April 24 at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice and the second was April 25 at St. Leo the Great Parish in Bonita Springs. This is the 12th year Bishop Dewane has celebrated Masses for victims of abuse.

The Masses were held during April, which is Child Abuse Awareness Prevention Month, which in 1983 was establish the U.S. Congress. In keeping with continued efforts to nationally promote the awareness of child abuse and neglect, the Secretariat of Child and Youth Protection of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) joined in promoting this effort.

The Diocese of Venice is committed to providing a comprehensive program in an effort to protect the most vulnerable from all types of abuse. In addition to the Masses, each year the Diocese of Venice conducts Safe Environment Program training sessions for thousands, including clergy, religious and laity who work or volunteer in the Diocese.

The mission of the Safe Environment Program is to provide education for all employees (clergy, religious and laity), those volunteers and others regularly involved with minors, and parents, about the issue of abuse of children, including the detection, prevention and reporting of child abuse. In addition, the Safe Environment Program has a component which includes training sessions for children and young people in Catholic schools.

The Diocese annually undergoes a comprehensive audit from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Secretariat of Child and Youth Protection to ensure that the Diocese of Venice is in compliance with current directives.