Florida Conference Catholic Bishops responds to immigration bill

TALLAHASSEE | The passage of state-level immigration enforcement drew heavy debate in state senate and house chambers, and was described by the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops as “disheartening.”



The Republican-controlled Legislature approved one of the strictest laws in the nation against so-called sanctuary cities as the House and Senate passed Senate Bill 168 May 1.



Gov. Ron Desantis’ desire to force local and state officials to fully cooperate with federal immigration authorities sparked intense debate about how the state, which has about 800,000 undocumented immigrants, should enforce immigration laws. The bill would require local law-enforcement agencies to share information with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement about undocumented immigrants who are in their custody. That would include campus police agencies and the Department of Children and Families.



Sen. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican who doubles as chairman of the Republican Party of Florida and who sponsored the measure, argued that the bill will only target “criminal illegal aliens” who break the law and will force county jails to honor federal immigration detainers that would hold undocumented immigrants for up to 48 hours. Democrats argued the Senate proposal is an “un-American” and “mean-spirited” approach to ensuring public safety that panders fear.



In a statement following the bill’s passage, Michael B. Sheedy, executive director of Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops — the lobbying arm of Floridas’ bishops — said while many Americans, including members of the Florida Legislature, are frustrated that Congress has not enacted needed immigration reforms, “immigration law is, and should remain, in the purview of the federal, not state, government,” and said SB I68 goes further than required by federal law.



Because it applies to anyone in custody, it subjects more people who have not been arrested for, charged with or convicted of a crime to higher scrutiny of their immigration status,” Sheedy stated, adding that no Florida jurisdiction offers “sanctuary” to criminals, regardless of immigration status. Because of that, the bill would not improve public safety.



“Our communities will become less safe as undocumented immigrants who are victims or witnesses of crime will remain silent for fear of deportation of themselves and/or loved ones,” he stated. “Immigrant families will be at greater risk of being torn apart, including the separation of parents from their citizen children. Those persons whose toil and labor our nation has accepted and for which it has created a demand will be driven even further into the shadows.”



Sheedy stated the conference has long called for immigration reform, but opposes “enforcement-only measures.”



We renew our call today and urge Congress to bring people out of the shadows by allowing a pathway to citizenship, expanding family reunification and employment-based visas, and addressing root causes of migration in sending countries,” Sheedy stated. “Targeted, proportional and humane border and other enforcement reforms should be addressed only in such a context.”