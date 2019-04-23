Vatican considering local parish to house relic of Divine Mercy apostle

Father Z. Andy Rudnicki, pastor of Our Lady Queen of the Apostles, talks about his parish’s efforts to spread the message of the Lord’s Divine Mercy. (PHOTOS BY LINDA REEVES | FC)

Royal Palm Beach | Father Z. Andy Rudnicki, pastor of Our Lady Queen of the Apostles Parish in Royal Palm Beach, announced the Vatican is considering his parish to house a relic of Father Michael Sopocko. Father Sopocko is founder of the Congregation of Sisters of Merciful Jesus, spiritual director and confessor of St. Sister Faustina, and a current candidate for sainthood. Father Rudnicki is working with Vatican officials to obtain the holy relic of the man known as the “great apostle of Divine Mercy.”

The parish also houses two first-class relics of St. Faustina and St. John Paul II, the latter of which is encased in a reliquary displayed near a statue of St. John Paul II inside the church.

Over the years, Our Lady Queen of the Apostles has embraced the world-wide movement of spreading the Divine Mercy message, a major grassroot measure in the Catholic Church. Much of the parish’s success as an instrument of the message is a result of Father Rudnicki’s pastoral leadership, who has his own personal connection to Divine Mercy. “When I arrived at this parish, it was a challenge to build a new church, so I started praying to St. Faustina to help me,” he said. “I promised her that we could achieve the goal. That is why we are going to make Divine Mercy important.”

Father Rudnicki invites the diocesan public to a special Mass for Divine Mercy Sunday on April 28. The day will begin with adoration at 7 a.m. in the parish’s Divine Mercy Chapel. Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m., followed by an afternoon program that includes the recitation of the Divine Mercy Chaplet at 3 p.m., lectures, a concert presentation, and veneration of the parish’s special first-class relics.

Our Lady Queen of the Apostles parish is making plans for a Divine Mercy conference scheduled to take place on Sept. 20 and 21. It will feature speakers and a weekend filled with events centered on the themes of Divine Mercy. “We hope people will come from all over the diocese,” Father Rudnicki said.

As Father Rudnicki moves into his 30th year of priesthood, he hopes to continue to spread the message and devotion of Divine Mercy under the guidance of Mary the Blessed Mother, St. Faustina and St. John Paul II.

What is the Divine Mercy message? Catholics believe that in the early 1930s Sister Faustina received a message from Jesus that encouraged her to present his message of love and mercy to the entire world. Christ asked her to write about his message in her diary. The Diary of St. Faustina Kowalska, which chronicles the woman’s experience of Divine Mercy in her own soul, continues to be read around the world today.

At the heart of the Divine Mercy message is Christ’s limitless love for mankind. During a Florida Catholic interview, Father Alfredo Hernandez, vice rector and dean of academic formation at St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach, explained Divine Mercy saying, “The gift of mercy—the gift of the power to forgive sins—is the first gift that Christ gives the Church after resurrection. Opening ourselves up to that gift of mercy is key.”

An emphasis is placed on a plenary indulgency, or pardon, from suffering for sins. Catholics who follow the specific requirements will be given God’s grace and the gift of a plenary indulgence, which expiates all temporal punishment for sin.

As part of the devotion, the Divine Mercy Chaplet is recited. People are asked to pray during the Hour of Mercy at 3 p.m., which is the time associated with Christ’s death. The plenary indulgence is granted to those who prepare for the feast day by spending time with the Lord in the sacrament of reconciliation and receiving the Eucharist on Divine Mercy Sunday.