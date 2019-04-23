Local students learn love conquers hate

ORLANDO | Although Immaculée Ilibagiza is a long way from home, she feels closer to God now more than ever.

Ilibagiza is regarded as one of world’s leading speakers on faith, hope and forgiveness and spoke to the student body of Bishop Moore High School in Orlando March 29. She was born and raised in a small village in Rwanda. She had a wonderful childhood with loving parents and three brothers. She went to college to study engineering.

Her future looked bright until chaos broke out in the early 1990s. Extremists assassinated the Rwandan president, and went from town to town slaughtering men, women and children. Ilibagiza now makes it her mission to share this story with fellow Christians worldwide.

As genocide raged throughout the country, Ilibagiza’s father, a devout Catholic, told her seek protection at a local pastor’s house. For the next three months, she and seven other women hid in a three by four-foot bathroom. She had a Bible, rosary, and clung to God to turn away from the anger boiling inside of her. She admitted it was not always easy.

“I said the Lord’s prayer hundreds of times, hoping to forgive the killers who were murdering all around me,” she said. “It was no use. Every time I got to the part asking God to ‘forgive those who trespass against us,’ my mouth went dry. … My inability to forgive caused me even greater pain than the anguish I felt being separated from my family, and it was worse than the physical torment of constantly being hunted.”

In preparation for Ilibagiza’s visit, Bishop Moore students studied the Rwandan genocide. They tried to squeeze into a taped square on the floor ­— representing the same space of the tiny bathroom where eight women spent 91 days. The challenge left many students stunned, and they wondered how the women could sleep, much less live in the situation.

Ilibagiza said when she was finally liberated from that room she was just skin and bones. Her entire family was murdered, except one brother studying abroad. The nearly one million people massacred included members of her extended family, friends and neighbors. Her suffering — physical, mental and spiritual — lasted for months.

Then, she came face-to-face with the man who murdered her mother. With God’s grace, she said, “I forgive you.”

As Ilibagiza reflected on the death of her family she reminded the students, “Your journey is still here. You don’t know how long so live each minute with love,” she said. “Every day I wake up is another chance to love someone new.”

Pope Francis recently echoed those sentiments during a general audience in Rome April 10. “Just as we need bread, so we have need of forgiveness. Every day,” he said. “We are truly in debt to God because everything we have has come as a gift from him … We are only capable of loving because we have been loved first; we are able to forgive only because we ourselves have received forgiveness.”

Honors students were pushed into even deeper reflection with a follow-up presentation from a guest speaker from the Holocaust Center in Maitland, who shared factors that can lead to such violence. Students then discussed the similarities between the Holocaust and the Rwandan genocide and what could be learned from them.

“We really like to celebrate this cross-curricular approach which helps students apply what they heard about historical events to what is happening in their own lives today,” said Amanda Livermore, director of mission effectiveness at Bishop Moore. “In particular, the negative power that hating a particular group of people can have on the world.”