Students reminded to follow example of Christ

Sarasota | As the Lenten Season came to a conclusion, Bishop Frank J. Dewane celebrated Mass for students at several Diocesan Catholic schools. The message at each was to learn the important lessons learned from the teachings of Christ and apply them to their daily lives.

During an April 9 Mass at Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School in Sarasota, the Bishop explained that as brothers and sisters in Christ, they are called always to be more.

They must choose to be true followers of Christ and to live his example in their words and actions. Without following the example that the Lord gave us to follow, Bishop Dewane warned that there are consequences to that decision.

“Throughout Scriptures and specifically in the story of the Passion of Our Lord, we learn about the consequences of turning away from the Lord,” the Bishop added. “We see this clearly in the actions of Judas, who sold Jesus for 30 pieces of silver. However, you were raised to accept the Lord into your lives. Gain strength by choosing Christ who is from above. He will help raise you up to be the man or woman of God you were called to be.”

The message was similar for the younger students at school Masses April 15 for St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Fort Myers, and April 17 for St. Martha Catholic School and St. Mary Academy in Sarasota.

“Jesus gave his life on the cross for all of you, and for me,” Bishop Dewane said. “You must respond to his sacrifice for you by becoming a better person, one who loves God and your neighbor as you love yourself. That is known as the greatest Commandment and is right from the Gospel of Mark. Treat others well so as not to offend Jesus. Be kinder to your friends, to your family, this is my challenge to you as we conclude our Lenten journey and head into the Easter season.”

When asked if they would take on this challenge, the students at each of the Masses responded with an enthusiastic, “Yes!”