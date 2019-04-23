Parishioners build respect, dignity for homeless

Parishioners from St. Paul of the Cross attended the Sip and Paint fundraiser for D.A.R.E to Care. Proceeds of the event will go towards securing supplies for a four-stall shower trailer, truck, and clothing trailer that will provide hot showers for the homeless. (COURTESY)

North Palm Beach | For many of the homeless in Palm Beach County, hot showers and clean clothes are basic needs to which they don’t have access.

For Tim Murphy, a parishioner at St. Paul of the Cross Parish in North Palm Beach, this lack of care for the homeless is relatable.

“My childhood best friend, Tony, battled alcoholism for 20 years. A few times in his life, he found himself homeless because of the toll this illness took on him,” Murphy said.

Since Tony’s passing, Murphy hasn’t stopped thinking of the times he would drive around town looking for Tony, astonished at the conditions in which many of the homeless lived. This inspired Murphy to start a new initiative to raise money for a four-stall shower trailer that will be available to the homeless.

“Tony was a special person, a very selfless person. Always willing to give and hesitant to take,” Murphy said. “I want to honor his memory by being a source of giving to the community.”

When inspiration struck, Murphy reached out to Kate Devine,parish catechetical leader and a member of the office staff at St. Paul of the Cross. She said the support offered by the parish and its pastor, Father Thomas R. Lafreniere, has been “just incredible.”

“We’ve only been fundraising for a month and have reached $17,000 of the $100,000 that we need,” Devine said.

The trailer will be completely self-sustained with its own running water, propane tank and toilets. Murphy and Devine plan to raise enough money for a smaller trailer to store donated clean clothes and a truck to pull both trailers.

Murphy has dubbed the shower trailer project D.A.R.E to Care, which stands for Dignity and Reverence for Everyone. He recalled how Tony said the hardest part about being homeless was not the lack of material goods, but the way society treated the homeless as if they were invisible. Murphy and Devine encourage everyone in the parish community to dare to care about the those who are sometimes marginalized in our world, beginning with the homeless.

Devine and Murphy have set the goal of hosting one D.A.R.E. to Care fundraiser per month. The next event is currently in the works and centers on painting the trailer. Participants can purchase and decorate a mosaic square however they wish, and then affix the square to the trailer. Murphy envisions selling enough mosaic squares to cover the trailer in a mural.

“What I’m hoping to achieve with the Paint the Trailer fundraiser is creating a sense of community between us and the homeless that we’re helping. When the truck pulls up, I want those using it to know that all these people who decorated the trailer care and about them and are praying for them,” Murphy said. “Through our work, we believe we can offer hope, a sense of self-worth, and optimism. This is a communal effort to improve our society one shower at a time.”