Grandparents endorse the Catholic faith to grandchildren

Jupiter | Many believe that an earnest seeking of the Lord’s love and desire to put faith into action begins at home with the family. This is especially true for Pat Piccoli, leader of the Catholic Grandparents Association at St. Peter Catholic Church in Jupiter.

Piccoli makes it a point to pass down the wisdom, words and practices of the Catholic faith to her grandchildren in hopes that they will serve as examples of faith well-lived for their grandchildren. “There are more than 8,000 children in Palm Beach County being raised by their grandparents. This is a unique situation where grandparents might find themselves unsure of how to raise their grandchildren in life and in the faith,” Piccoli said. “(The association) is a refuge for those grandparents looking for support, camaraderie and ideas on how to pass on the Catholic faith to their grandchildren,” said Piccoli.

The Catholic Grandparents Association was founded in Ireland by a devout Catholic woman named Catharine Wiley. She began the group after becoming a grandparent herself and realizing what an important role model she could be for her children and grandchildren. With the blessing of the Bishop of East Anglia, Wiley organized yearly pilgrimages to the Irish National Shrine of Our Lady of Knock. The first pilgrimage took place July 26, 2003, the feast of St. Joachim and St. Anne, who, as parents of the Blessed Mother and grandparents of Jesus, are considered the group’s patron saints.

The Catholic Grandparents Association has since been sanctioned by the Vatican and has spread to other countries, including the United States. The Diocese of Palm Beach is home to Florida’s only chapter.

Piccoli said the association addresses different questions: Why have children left the faith? How do we get them to return? If they don’t return, how do we continue to support them? To answer these questions, the group focuses on engaging children through hands-on exercises. This Easter season is an opportunity for grandparents to capture their grandchildren’s attention through Easter activities. Piccoli introduced members to the idea of having an Easter egg hunt that uses toy eggs filled with Easter messages or prayers that are read aloud and discussed when found. Another activity is teaching children the Jelly Bean Prayer as a creative way for them to associate jelly bean colors with the religious symbols found in Lenten and Easter colors.

Meetings also address deeper issues related to raising children. Piccoli organized for Deanna Bartalini, Catholic author, speaker and educator, to host a lecture on the pitfalls and positives of social media. “Children and teens rely on social media for so much. It’s a great tool to be able to communicate, but it’s also dangerous when you aren’t educated about it,” Piccoli said. “As a grandparent, I want to keep my grandchildren safe by learning the social media world and be able to identify warning signs.”

Piccoli also arranged for Donna Gardner, from the Diocese of Palm Beach Respect Life Ministry and Rachel’s Vineyard program, to speak on how abortion impacts the mother and child, and grandparents too. “After Donna spoke, I provided the group with a list of agencies and support groups that can assist grandparents looking for specialized help,” she said. “We shared recommendations for various parenting resources such as “The Catholic Grandparents Handbook” by Lorene Hanley Duquin.”

Piccoli plans on expanding the association to other parishes but, in the meantime, welcomes grandparents from throughout the diocese to attend the monthly meetings at St. Peter Catholic Parish.