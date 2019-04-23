Cardinal Newman students awarded Congressional medals

Cardinal Newman students were honored with medals in recognition of their self-set goals pertaining to the Congressional Award. Left to right: Andrea Turner (11th grade, silver), Mikelyn O’Donnell (9th grade, bronze), Dr. Christine Higgins (CNHS principal), Congressmen Brian Mast, Harrison O’Donnell (11th grade, gold), Grace Donath (9th grade, bronze), Ainsley Boyd (9th grade, silver), Daniel Kleisley (9th grade, silver). Not pictured: Michael Toal (silver). (COURTESY)

West Palm Beach | For the past year, seven Cardinal Newman High School students have meticulously documented their self-improvement in personal projects related to the Congressional Awards.

These awards are the U.S. Congress’ most prestigious recognition for young Americans and require participation in four categories: voluntary public service, personal development, physical fitness, and expedition or exploration. Brian Mast, U.S. Congressman for Florida’s 18th District, recently presented the Cardinal Newman students with their gold, silver, and bronze medals for the 2019 Congressional Awards.

Voluntary public service encourages students to identify an existing need in their community that calls on their talents and skills to fill. Activities might include animal shelter work, camp counseling, conservation projects, disabled citizens assistance, health services or first aid instruction. Personal development challenges students to expand their horizons by cultivating new interests, social skills or advance to another level in an ongoing interest. Activities might include goals set in the arts, medical fields, career development, cultural programs or trade programs. Physical fitness pushes students to improve their quality of life through measurable goals in fitness activities. Activities might include team sports, individual sports, or personal exercise plans. Expedition and exploration aim to develop a spirit of adventure and discovery. Activities might include an immersive wilderness trip or studying other cultures, time periods and lifestyles.

The Congressional Award process entails a detailed proposal packet of the students’ selected projects and strict documentation of all the hours pertaining to each category. Students are required to have coaches, supervisors or mentors sign off on their logged hours, and activities are monitored by an area coordinator who verifies their progress and then reports to a Congressional Award committee. The area coordinator ensures that students are not taking shortcuts to complete their goals.

Allison Kleisley, admissions coordinator at Cardinal Newman, witnessed the students’ journey in achieving these goals.

She said students are not allowed to volunteer at organizations that might count one hour of service for two, and they cannot use one single event to fulfill a category. Students must use multiple events or organizations to achieve the required hours for each medal distinction. The whole process is meant to be completed over a long period of time to test students’ commitment and determination to their self-set goals.

“I have seen tremendous growth in all the awarded students,” Kleisley said. “They’ve not only improved upon their interpersonal and leadership skills, but also built compassion and empathy for others.”

Grace Donath was awarded the bronze medal. Donath is an accomplished violinist, who had the opportunity to play the National Anthem at the award ceremony last month. But she said the physical fitness category was the best goal she accomplished.

“As someone who has always wanted to run, the Congressional Award motivated me to start. I started running in the summer of 2018 and my goal was to run two miles without stopping. By the end of the project, I had surpassed my goal by running for three miles without stopping,” Donath said. “This experience taught me to strive for bigger and better goals. The Congressional Award takes hard work, but is well worth it.”

Daniel Kleisley, son of Allison Kleisely, was awarded a silver Congressional Award medal. He said the voluntary public service project was most rewarding.

“I gained patience, thankfulness and humility through my voluntary public service project. Part of the project included teaching disadvantaged youth how to fish,” Daniel said. “I got to share my knowledge of something I love to do with kids that don’t have the same opportunities as I do. Teaching them has made me thankful for what I have. The Congressional Award has not only improved my life, but the lives around me as well.”