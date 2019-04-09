All Saints students glean tomatoes for hungry

PALM BEACH GARDENS | As Earth Day (April 22) approaches, students from All Saints Catholic School in Jupiter joined Christians Reaching Out to Society, better known as CROS Ministries, to glean tomatoes from the fields of local growers.

Gleaning is the process of picking fruits or vegetables that are not grocery-store grade, and which have been left behind in the field. The overlooked produce, although fit to eat, is often thrown away or left to fertilize the crops as compost. Instead of leaving the food to go to waste, CROS Ministries partners with growers and community volunteers to pick the fruit and vegetables and then donate it to food pantries, homeless shelters, and school food drives throughout Palm Beach and Martin counties. Gleaning is also an eco-friendly way to reduce food waste and sustain farming resources, which has been practiced for centuries in the agricultural sector.

For Bonnie Hoyt, a third-grade teacher at All Saints, gleaning took on a larger meaning when school administration challenged the faculty to incorporate an active retreat into their religion curriculum this year. “I was excited to expose the third and fourth grade classes to gleaning because it was a hands-on project that showed my students how vital fresh produce is to the community,” Hoyt said. “Plus, it’s a way to give back and help those in need.”

She said the school focuses on one virtue a week and encourages students and faculty to include that virtue in their lessons in a mindful way. Gleaning played a role in applying the classroom teachings to the real world. “Often times, we overlook the imperfect or undesirable in our society” Hoyt said. “Gleaning teaches that there is value in the imperfect by utilizing it for a bigger cause like feeding the hungry.”

Many of the students found value in gleaning tomatoes this time of year because of its Lenten connection to sacrifice and service. “It’s like alms giving during Lent,” said third-grader Donovan Flemming. “The tomatoes we pick go to the food banks that help the poor for their meals.”

CROS Ministries, a Christian organization, bases its community service work in Scripture and utilizes prayer and reflection during the gleaning process. Hoyt said the CROS Ministries representative leading the students that day reflected on a passage in the Bible that outlined the importance of gleaning. The Book of Leviticus states, “When you reap the harvest of your land, you shall not be so thorough that you reap the field to its very edge, nor shall you gather the gleanings of your harvest. Likewise, you shall not pick your vineyard bare, nor gather up the grapes that have fallen. These things you shall leave for the poor and the alien. I, the Lord, am your God.” (19:9-10)

The students had the opportunity to examine this passage, as well as ones from Deuteronomy and Ruth, followed by a prayer for the hungry.

The third and fourth graders tried their hand at picking tomatoes at a field in Boynton Beach, and they accumulated 3,200 pounds of produce. CROS Ministries distributed the tomatoes to Caring Kitchen in Delray Beach, the CROS Nutrition in a Knapsack initiative that serves hungry children in schools, and the CROS mobile food pantry that gives visitors better access to groceries. The mobile food pantry is a “choice” pantry, meaning visitors can choose what food goes into their bag instead of receiving a premade bag filled with food staples. This limits waste since visitors tend to leave behind food they do not use.

Apart from volunteering, the students enjoyed themselves while on this service project. “I had an amazing time cleaning tomatoes. It was fun to collect them with my friends,” said fourth-grader Filippo Taketani. “The best part was that I had fun and helped feed lots of people who don’t know where their next meal will come from.”

Palm Beach County is home to a variety of local growers and organizations looking for volunteers to better the community this Earth Day.

For instance, Urban Growers/Henrietta Bridge Farm Projectin West Palm Beachfocuses on eliminating Palm Beach County’s 27 food deserts by teaching low-cost farming techniques and bringing fresh, healthy food to areas comprised of low-income and racial minority groups. Its mission is to build a thoughtful and productive community of youth and adults from diverse backgrounds who work together to produce a sustainable food system. For volunteer opportunities, call 561-248-8068.

The Westgate Community Farm in West Palm Beach grows organic fruits and vegetables, improves access to fresh, affordable produce in the neighborhood, and provides meaningful educational opportunities on the farm for people of all ages. Funded by the WestGate CRA, The Gate Urban Farm grows organic fruits and vegetables and practices eco-friendly farming techniques. Interested volunteers can call 863-417-5479 for more information.