Religious women recognized for service to Church

Sister Mary Josine Perez and Sister Liliette Ouellette, School Sister of Notre Dame, renew their relgious vows before Bishop Frank J. Dewane as part of a religious jubilee celebration Feb. 17 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Retreat Center in Venice.

Venice | In gratitude and recognition for the contributions of men and women religious within the Universal Church, but more precisely in the Diocese of Venice, a jubilee celebration was held Feb. 17, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Retreat Center in Venice.

Bishop Frank J. Dewane celebrated Mass in honor of the day, which included a renewal of the vows for the jubilarians, the same ones they took when professing a commitment to a religious life, that of poverty, chastity and obedience.

The Bishop thanked the religious for answering a specific call of the Lord to live a life of holiness, and then taking that commitment a step farther by reaching out and serving others. Bishop Dewane added that the celebration of consecrated life is a celebration of goodness, a blessing to the Church as a whole.

Four religious women celebrating significant anniversaries were specifically recognized during the Mass and at a following reception. The religious honored were: 75 years, Poor Clare Sister Mary Paschal Sadlier (Order of St. Clare); 60 years, School Sisters of Notre Dame Liliette Ouellette and Mary Josine Perez; and 25 years, Poor Clare Sister Maria Pilar Alindogan (Order of St. Clare).

Sister Ouellette said her call to a religious life was a path she followed with great joy. As a teacher, she followed the charism of her religious order with passion knowing that she was accompanied by the Lord along the path she had chosen. “It has been a good life,” she said.

Sister Perez spent a lifetime teaching at every level from elementary to college level, but now, in her “retirement,” she remains active at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice assisting with funeral planning and the work of the St. Vincent de Paul Society. “As a religious sister, I have been called by Christ to serve. That service helps bring others close to his love.”

Sisters Sadlier and Alindogan were unable to attend the celebration. Present at the Mass were religious brothers, priests and or women religious as a sign of support for those celebrating their jubilee in 2019. Following the Mass, the was a luncheon where jubilarians were again recognized for their commitment to a service to others and their continued service within the Diocese of Venice.