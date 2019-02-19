Summerfield parish completes its own Marian grotto

Bishop Noonan blesses Our Lady of Lourdes Prayer Garden on Feb. 10 at St. John the Evangelist Parish, Summerfield, just in time for Our Lady’s feast day. The project began Nov. 11 and was the longtime dream of Deacons Bob Esposito and John Rumplasch. (FRANK ELIM)

MARION COUNTY | Nine years after a pilgrimage to Lourdes, France, Deacon John Rumplasch, his wife, Michele, and Deacon Bob Esposito and his wife, Ann, finally saw the fruit of their inspiration, the Our Lady of Lourdes Prayer Garden. The garden, complete with a grotto, was blessed Feb. 10, by Bishop John Noonan at St. Mark the Evangelist Parish in Summerfield.

For Ann Esposito, the event was “bittersweet.” Her husband entered a memory care unit five years ago due to Alzheimer’s disease. “This is more than fruition of a dream. It’s his dream that he always wanted,” Ann said. “When he came to St. Mark in 2006, he saw the large piece of property we had and kept saying, ‘I wish we had a grotto.’”

She said her husband always had a great devotion to Our Lady of Lourdes who appeared to St. Bernadette at a grotto in southern France. Water beneath the grotto had healing properties to which many miracles are attributed.

The encounter in Lourdes affirmed Deacon Rumplasch’s desire to help Deacon Esposito bring the beauty and sacredness of their experience to their parishioners. Not long after their return, Deacon Esposito became increasingly impaired, so Deacon Rumplasch took over the project.

“(After my ordination in 2009), I felt I was missing something because I’m a convert, so I did not have an early devotion to the Blessed Mother. That’s one of the reasons the four of us went to Lourdes, to thank the Lord for my ordination, to pray and get that devotion. And that’s what happened. I had a renewed spiritual experience with the Blessed Mother.”

“The blessing was really great – emotional, spiritual,” Deacon Rumplasch continued. “There were many people crying.”

On the Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes, Feb. 11, Father Tom Connery, pastor of St. Teresa Parish in Belleview, led a small pilgrimage of parishioners to pray the rosary at the grotto. Deacon Rumplasch said he hopes other parishes will travel to the grotto for meditation and prayer.

As for Deacon Esposito, Ann will bring him later this month to see the finished work and spend some time in the place he imagined more than a decade ago.