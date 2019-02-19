Students go from schoolyard to seminary

Father Daniel Daza-Jaller, a priest ordained May 2018, talks to students during vocation awareness day on the campus of St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach. (LINDA REEVES | FC)

BOYNTON BEACH | Sixth-graders visiting St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary were full of questions as they toured the local seminary. The kids listened to the stories from seminarians who would soon become priests but were also youngsters their age not so long ago and found God calling them to a pious vocation.

“It is a wonderful opportunity for the students to meet the seminarians, and it opens the door to let them learn about vocations,” said Jill Broz, principal of All Saints School, who chaperoned 40 of the Jupiter students Feb. 8, for the seminary tour and vocation awareness day in Boynton Beach.

The annual program is organized by the diocesan Office of Vocation/Seminarians and sponsored by the Serra Club of South Palm Beach County, a Catholic organization part of Serra International that is devoted to promoting vocations to the priesthood and religious life. The day typically includes prayers, talks, tours of facilities and testimony by seminarians and religious women. This year, several religious congregations were represented at the event including the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary, Order of St. Clare and Little Sisters of the Immaculate Conceptions.

Eight of the diocese’s 10 seminarians served as greeters, hosts, tour guides and speakers. A special touch this year included the Eucharist exposed in the monstrance on the altar.

A record-breaking 463 people and nine Catholic schools participated, including students from All Saints, St. Anastasia in Fort Pierce, St. Ann and St. Juliana in West Palm Beach, St. Clare in North Palm Beach, St. Joan of Arc and St. Jude in Boca Raton, St. Luke in Palm Springs and St. Vincent Ferrer in Delray Beach.

Father Brian Lehnert, director of the diocesan Office of Vocations/Seminarians, began the morning welcoming everyone as they settled into the pews at the chapel. Then, he led a prayer thanking God for the students’ presence “so that they may know your presence,” he said, establishing the tone of the day with the Lord at the center of all activities.

The day is aimed at introducing sixth-graders to the meaning of vocations and opening young minds to various opportunities, increasing the odds that they find the calling that they are most suited and created whether it be marriage, parenting or single life or even life as a religious brother or sister or a priest or deacon. Statistics indicate school-aged children about the age of 11 or so begin to think about life and their future, including youngsters who may have a calling to the priesthood or religious life.

“It is about this age when I started thinking about being a priest,” said seminarian Maxwell Villwock. “This is around the age I started serving as an altar boy.”

Msgr. David Toups, rector and president of St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary, greeted the youngsters and expressed his delight to have the large number of young guests. He declared 2019 will go down in the record books for the large number of awareness day participants.

“This is our home. We gather in this chapel three times a day to pray,” Msgr. Toups said. “The men who are training to be your parish priests train here. Welcome to our home.”

He encouraged the young people to be open to prayer asking Jesus for guidance about which vocation paths to select. “Ask Jesus, ‘what do you want me to do with my life?’”

Joshua Martin, 22, in his fourth year of seminary life, initially beginning at St. John Vianney College Seminary in Miami and now at St. Vincent de Paul, shared his journey story. Energetic and lively, Martin walked around directing questions, maintaining the attention of his young audience. A native of Ecuador, he came to the U.S. at the age of 3, with his mother. They lived in Hallandale, then Palm City. He confessed that his mother prodded him to attend church and he struggled with religious studies and would have rather been hanging with friends than doing anything faith-filled.

When Martin grew a little older, he began going to church more steadily, and he joined a youth group at St. Joseph Parish in Stuart. He began reading the Bible and praying the rosary. God’s call gently whispered, calling him to priestly vocations.

Martin’s first step towards entering the seminary began when he talked to Father Lehnert four years ago. After his talk, hands went up in the air. One student asked, “What was it like to be a seminarian?”

“It has been the most beautiful experience that I have ever had,” Martin replied.

Another youngster asked: “How did you know that it was God calling you to vocations of the priesthood?”

“I prayed about it. I went to adoration. I read Scripture. I take it day by day and continue to pray,” replied Martin, who continually asked God for direction now as he journeys toward the priesthood.

Kathryn Sullivan, diocesan coordinator of Youth, Young Adult and Inclusion Ministry, was a presenter, and Jon Niven of St. Paul of the Cross in North Palm Beach provided music. Lunch was served with the generosity support of Knights of Columbus Council 2075, who contributed $800. Nearly 120 pizzas were served.

A member of that council, Angel Rivera, described the day as wonderful. “We must continue the priesthood. I think getting the children exposed to the seminary and seminarians early gets them thinking about vocations to the priesthood and religious life,” he said. “It is an important initiative, which our council supports.”