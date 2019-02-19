Pavilion dedicated in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE | St. Philip Benizi Parish recently celebrated the completion of a 1,100 square-foot pavilion that allows for gatherings of parishioners to take place under cover from Florida’s relentless summer sun and often-unexpected rainstorms.

The new pavilion was financed by a combination of funds from Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito, Father Aiden Hines and the parishioners from St. Christopher Catholic Church in Hobe Sound, and supporters of St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church who live in the northeast and are acquaintances of Salesian Father Matthew DeGance, who serves as pastor of the diverse congregation.

Since the heart of the Belle Glade church is the children who worship there, the pavilion was named after St. John Bosco, patron saint of young people. With 400 youngsters in catechism classes and almost all attending the youth center on a daily basis, the congregation supports and encourages young people to be the very best.

The parish celebrated the dedication of the pavilion on Jan. 31, the feast day of St. John Bosco and anniversary of his death in 1888. Father DeGance offered prayers, sprinkled holy water and shared the pride and excitement of the large crowd of parishioners delighted to have the new addition to their church.

St. John Bosco was born into poverty in Becchi, Italy, August 16, 1815. His journey to priesthood included the childhood loss of his father, the devoutness of his mother and the encountering of a traveling troupe of circus performers. He was enthralled by their magic tricks and acrobatics and realized if he learned their tricks, he could use them to attract others and hold their attention. He studied what they did and learned how to do it.

In 1835, he entered the seminary and following six years of study and preparation, was ordained a priest in 1841. His major area of work was always with the children of the poor, especially young men and boys. In 1859, Father Bosco established the Society of St. Francis de Sales, also known as the Salesians. He organized 15 seminarians to help boys with their faith formation and to stay out of trouble.