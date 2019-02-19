Gov. Desantis: Use budget to eliminate student waiting list

Kim Duchesne, whose son attends St. Andrew School in Orlando, gives thanks to the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship, speaks about her experience during a press conference in Orlando Feb. 15. Behind her is Gov. Ron DeSantis. (JEAN GONZALEZ | FC)

ORLANDO | Stating one of the most “important things” a society could provide is an education for children, Florida Gov. Ron Desantis announced plans to relinquish waiting lists for two “equal opportunity” scholarships by committing $100 million from the state general funds.

With more than 13,000 students from low-income families on the waiting list for the Florida Tax Credit and another 2,000 special needs students requiring the Gardiner scholarships, immediate action is currently underway.

Speaking to a room filled with educators and students Feb. 15, Desantis recognized their interests and assured them, “One of the most important things we do is provide for the education for our children.” Explaining the solutions to the waiting list, Desantis said, “We are going to do it by creating a new equal opportunity scholarship” that “will provide more resources for families to be able to pick the type of education that makes the most sense for their children.”

Special needs students on the list for the Gardiner scholarship won’t wait much longer. The budget plan “will clear out the 1,900 on that waiting list and give them the chance to go to school of their choice.”

“We are really looking out for taxpayers,” he said. “We put 1.4 billion in reserves. We made our decision to focus on education. The tax credit scholarship is slightly less than the amount per pupil through the school districts. And if you do that over 14,000 (students), you are between $90 and $100 million. We are also trying for $18 to $19 million for the Gardiner (scholarship recipients).”

Comparing the amount it takes to fund an individual student, he said in Orange County “it’s about $12 to $13,000 dollars per student. The folks on the tax credit, they are at $6,500. The taxpayer doesn’t pay any overhead at that point. In some ways you’re looking at doing it at a fraction of the cost, but it will be similar in terms of the amount for the tax credit scholarship.”

Another advantage of the tax program offers special intern programs that will prepare students for college. “Businesses want to start creating apprenticeship programs in different parts of the state,” Desantis said. They will begin by creating computer science initiatives “so that our students can get an education in advancing technology.” The new budget also provides 420 million in bonuses for Florida’s teachers.

Referring to the statistics from the Urban Institute, he said that “students who were on the tax credit scholarship were more likely to go on to a four-year college and more likely to obtain a bachelor’s degree.” This will certainly help some minority groups in Florida as “70 percent of the students on the tax credit scholarship are either Hispanic or African-American. So, this is trying to bring opportunity to everyone regardless of race or ethnicity.”

Three parents offered testimonials about how the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship helped their families. Llanel Newman, a U.S. Army veteran and single parent of a 5-year-old boy, said she discovered the scholarship after weeks of research on how to afford a different education opportunity for her son. Thanks to the scholarship, her son could attend St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School in Orlando. It wasn’t long before she fell in love with the school because she knew it would “strengthen his (Catholic) faith.” She added, “I watch with great pride as Hasan improves in reading, writing, and social skills.”

Kim Duchesne, mother to a son attending St. Andrews Catholic School in Orlando. She applauded the scholarship, “I can’t think that my son would have excelled the way he has if he was somewhere else.”

After hearing the three women speak, DeSantis returned to the podium to add, “The parent knows what’s best for the child. Let’s continue to make Florida an innovation center for education.”

Talking directly to the school kids in the audience, Desantis said, “As your governor, I believe in you. I believe that all of you have potential. And I believe that you need to have the tools so that if you are working hard, if you are doing the best you can to realize the most of your God-given talent, that you’re going to have a pathway to success here in the state of Florida.”