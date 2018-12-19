Parish evangelism shines light on true meaning of the season

David Laquerre (left) and his brother Chris worked with their father Deacon Bob Laquerre of Our Lady Queen of Apostles and volunteers to build the parish's new Christmas Village with more than 60,000 lights and displays teaching the true meaning of the season. Construction began in May 2018 and the men hope to continue to expand the village that will now be an annual parish tradition.

ROYAL PALM BEACH | Amid the busy malls with shoppers and the parties and other festivities, one model parish here came together in the spirit of unity and giving to spread the “true meaning” of the season.

Now, its pastor and his flock are making the initiative a parish tradition, and efforts are already underway for next year’s event — a Christmas village with a festival.

“The idea is to teach about the true meaning of Christmas, and we also want everyone to have fun,” said Sharyn Garcia, Our Lady Queen of the Apostles administrative assistant.

Our Lady Queen of the Apostles’ inaugural “Christmas Festival and Village” opened Dec. 7 with a parade. Father Andy Rudnicki, pastor, and Father Brian Campbell, parochial vicar, both dressed in red led the parade with parishioners, guest and children. Some of the youngsters wore angel costumes. Others were dressed as shepherds and characters from the Bible.

Parade participants strolled through the parish grounds to the entrance of the newly constructed Christmas Village with nearly 75,000 twinkling lights and dozens of displays, Scripture messages, a live nativity, decorated trees and pots of red and yellow poinsettias. Father Rudnicki began a brief ceremony thanking donors, volunteers and parish staff, who helped make the Christmas project a reality.

He then, took a pair of scissors in hand and cut the red ribbon hung at the village entrance. Everyone clapped and cheered, then gathered at the village’s towering Christmas tree with strings of lights and a big star. The tree was set aglow, and everyone began singing Christmas carols. Miraculously, snow began to fall from the Florida sky.

“We brought in a snow machine,” said Chris Laquerre, one of the scores of volunteers helping with the parish project, and also one of the three men who came up with the project vision.

Laquerre is the son of Deacon Bob Laquerre, who serves the parish. Deacon Laquerre also spearheaded the village, and his son, David, was also in on the concept.

“The three of us came up with the idea,” said Chris, who hoped the event would keep Jesus in the center, as opposed to the secular Christmas and Santa Claus. “We started building it in May. We worked on it every weekend. The idea was to show how we celebrate, and this is why we celebrate.”

Mary Ann Duemig was a project coordinator with her husband, Jim, who is the parish’s business manager. The parish opened the event to the community at large.

“We wanted to keep Christ in Christmas. This is not just a parish event,” she explained. “This is a community event. We wanted to draw in people from the community.”

Burt Lanctot was excited about his role in the parish project. He even grew his white hair a little longer and a long beard. He said he also did some research for his important part playing St. Nicholas, a bishop born in 280 in Patara, Lycia, an area that is part of present-day Turkey. St. Nicholas was best known for his outreach to the poor and sick. After his death, the legend of his gift-giving grew.

“I was a little nervous about doing it,” Lanctot confessed. “I love children and have four grandchildren. I like to volunteer and get a lot of satisfaction from volunteering.”

Beyond the Christmas Village, the parish set up an international food tent with a sampling of food from various countries around the world prepared. Our Lady Queen of the Apostle is proud of its culturally diverse community, which represent 40 different destinations according to Father Rudnicki. Himself a native of Poland, he offered his famous Polish sausage and pierogies, a dumpling stuffed with potatoes. The festival also featured games, entertainment, gift baskets, raffles and a craft fair. Proceeds from the event are slated for the parish operations fund.

“I am so impressed,” said Father Rudnicki when we talked to him on the grand opening day. “There are so many people involved.”

He said he was in delight and awe about the scores of volunteers helping to make the event happen all in the spirit of giving time and talents at the busiest time of year all in the name of helping the parish and proclaiming the message of the Christ Child.

Donna Martin heard about the village and festival from a friend who is a parishioner of the parish. She drove from Tampa for the grand opening. “I love it,” she said after walking through the village of lights and displays. “It is truly amazing.”

Parishioner Ann Behard was one of the Council of Catholic Women members helping with events. She talked about how the parish project united everyone in the parish and nudged people to get involved. “It is all about giving and volunteering,” she said. “It is a very special project.”

The Christmas Village and Festival has now come to an end, and the displays are stored for next year. Chris Laquerre said there are plans in the works to build more displays with Bible messages and characters and add more lights.

Our Lady Queen of the Apostles is located at 100 Crestwood Blvd., Royal Palm Beach. For information, call 561-798-5661 or visit www.olqa.cc.