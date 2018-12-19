Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe celebrated across the Venice Diocese

VENICE | Tradition, reverence, and lots of music marked the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe throughout the Diocese of Venice and the world Dec. 12. The Patroness of the Americas and the Unborn is one of the most revered in the world.

Parishes throughout the Diocese of Venice celebrated the feast with Mass, Eucharistic adoration, festivals and other events. The day marks the culmination of events when the Virgin Mary appeared to Indian peasant, St. Juan Diego, in December 1531, near the present-day Mexico City.

“The Virgin Mary is there for us every day,” said Juanita Carrera of Sacred Heart Parish in Bradenton. “It is important to celebrate Our Lady and honor Her for helping to bring Jesus into our lives.”

The feast is not only celebrated on Dec. 12 but is often extended over several days. At St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Port Charlotte, the faithful had an early start on the celebration Dec. 8 with a Mass and fiesta. Pastor Father Teofilo Useche said Our Lady of Guadalupe is a story of love, the Blessed Virgin Mary’s love for all of us in aiding us to grow closer to her son, Jesus Christ.

“It is also important we realize, as with other appearance of Our Lady, that she comes to someone who is poor and simple, someone who is not clouded by bias and is equipped to carry the message to others,” Father Useche said. “Our Lady of Guadalupe is a beautiful apparition that is extra special.”

Bishop Frank J. Dewane celebrated a bilingual Mass at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice Dec. 12. The Mass was preceded by a procession around the Cathedral led by the Knights of Columbus, a mariachi band and a statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Bishop and the faithful followed the procession while singing traditional songs to Our Lady. At the end of the Mass, the Bishop blessed a newly installed image of Our Lady of Guadalupe at the rear of the Church.

Diocesan Catholic Schools also joined in the celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe. At St. Catherine Catholic School in Sebring the students participated in a Mass. Before the Mass began, students dressed in traditional garb brought roses forward to be placed before a temporary shrine to Our Lady. After the Mass, a recital took place with dancing and singing.

The story of Our Lady of Guadalupe dates to 1531. The Blessed Virgin Mary appeared to St. Juan Diego, an indigenous peasant farmer in Tepeyac, Mexico. Our Lady appeared with dark, Indian-like skin and spoke to him in his own Aztec language. Our Lady sent him to the local Bishop to ask that a church be built on Tepeyac Hill so as to be closer to Her people.

After rejecting Juan Diego several times, the Bishop asked him for proof of the vision. Our Lady asked St. Juan Diego to return with out-of-season roses, from a rosebush that miraculously appeared, wrapped in his tilma, or cape. When presented before the Bishop, the cape was opened with the roses falling to the floor and the tilma was imprinted with a brilliant image of a color, life-sized, dark-skinned Blessed Virgin Mary. Awed by this miracle, the Bishop immediately ordered a church be built on Tepeyac Hill. At the time of Our Lady’s appearance, Indians endured a brutal life under the control of the Spanish. The image on the tilma was full of symbolism which could be understood by indigenous Mexicans and gave rise to the evangelization of Mexico, leading millions to converted to Catholicism.

With more than 20 million people visiting, the current Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe is the most visited religious shrine in the Western Hemisphere and in the top five worldwide of all religious shrines. The tilma worn by St. Juan Diego, bearing the original image of Our Lady, remains on display to this day. Juan Diego was beatified by St. Pope John Paul II in 2002.

Modern-day Mexicans continue to embrace Our Lady of Guadalupe because Mary appeared to a simple peasant and is esteemed as the champion of the poor and downtrodden. Many devotees pray to the Blessed Virgin to ask for help during difficult times and to give thanks. In Mexico, the feast day is a national holiday.