Enjoy the holiday tradition of The Nutcracker: Contact the Florida Catholic for a chance to win two tickets to The Nutcracker ballet at the Linda Chapin Theater (Orlando Convention Center). The showtimes are Saturday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. Tickets will be at will-call. Call 407-373-0078 or email vcasko@thefloridacatholic.org to submit your name. The drawing will take place Thursday, Dec. 13.