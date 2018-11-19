Young people give parish community hope

WEST PALM BEACH | Holy Name of Jesus is a model parish giving great hope for the future Church with its large number of young people engaged in parish activities and programs, which continue to expand and are aimed at providing strong, solid foundations.

Carmelite Father Antony Pulikal, pastor, said the parish has a “strong” youth ministry program that offers a variety of parish activities and events for young people to help them grow spiritually and help them continue to grow closer to God through service.

“We teach the youths about their faith, but what we try to do is to help them grow as a person,” he said.

Father Pulikal said he was greatly inspired by the recent Synod of Bishops held at the Vatican in October focusing on the themes of young people, the faith and vocational discernment. As a result of the synod, he added a few programs to the parish agenda and the youth ministry program to kick off National Vocations Awareness Week.

On Nov. 3 and 4, talks were presented at Masses by Holy Name of Jesus priests focused on vocations and testimonies about being called by God. Deacon Jacob Jaks, a seminarian of the Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee, was also on hand. He is studying theology at St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach. He spoke at the afternoon Life Teen Mass Nov. 4, and then took part in the Life Teen program that followed Mass in the evening that focused on vocations.

As part of the Vocations Awareness Week, Father Pulikal also featured special announcements in the parish bulletin reminding all that “God has a plan for our lives.” He asked all to teach young people how to “discern God’s call and encourage the young people to be open if God calls them to the priesthood or consecrated life.”

The theme of the youth ministry at Holy Name of Jesus is “To form disciples who joyfully live out the mission of Jesus Christ.” Heading up youth ministry are Gina Loree and Marie DeValle. “We are a family,” said DeValle about her large Hispanic youth group that meets on Tuesday evenings for religion studies and fellowship.

The parish also has a program for middle school students, and a big group of English-speaking students who meet on Sunday evening after the Life Teen Mass. A young adult program meets every other Sunday and Wednesday for Bible study. Religion classes for youngsters are for English-speakers on Monday evenings.

According to the parish, about 225 youngsters are in the religion formation programs. “We try to involve them in a lot of service projects,” said Loree about going beyond the classrooms to teach the young people about the love of Jesus. The English group and the big Spanish group also join in activities and they get involved side by side in service-type events and activities as one big family.

Parishioners John and Laura Starr have four children ages 16, 18, 23 and 25, and all of them have been involved in the youth ministry programs at Holy Name of Jesus.

“It helps them get involved in the Church,” Laura said.

John also said good things about the youth ministry program at Holy Name. “I love to see young people in faith,” he said. “They have good guidance here at Holy Name.”

Holy Name of Jesus was founded in 1954. Msgr. John B. McNulty established the parish and began the ministries from a house owned by St. Ann Parish. Father Paul Manning became the first full-time pastor in 1955. Over the years, the parish moved to other buildings until money was raised and a church was built in the 1970s. Leadership has also changed over the years. Today, the parish is led by the Discalced Carmelite Friars. The Carmelite spirituality, a way of following Jesus Christ and walking the path of the Gospel, is represented at Holy Name of Jesus through its many ministries and programs.

Besides the youth programs, the parish offers adult faith formation through a variety of programs including the School of Christian Formation and Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults. The parish community features Bible studies, spiritual support groups, bereavement ministry, prayer groups, a food program that serves the very poor on Thursdays, and numerous associations and groups including the Lay Carmelite Community who meet the second Saturday of the month after the 8 a.m. Mass. There is also Carmelite School of Prayer, a study program of lives and spirituality of Carmelite saints.

The parish community will join in praise and thanksgiving and then service at Thanksgiving time. Father Pulikal said there will be a bilingual Thanksgiving Mass Nov. 22 at 8 a.m. In addition, “Holy Name will host a Thanksgiving meal for those who are going to be alone,” he added about the meal that volunteers will help prepare and serve in the spirit of giving.

Holy Name of Jesus is located at 345 S. Military Trail in West Palm Beach. For information, call 561-683-3555 or visit www.myhnj.org or Facebook.