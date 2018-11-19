CRS celebrates 75 years of helping the most vulnerable

RIVIERA BEACH | Catholic Relief Services (CRS), the international humanitarian agency of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, is celebrating 75 years of serving people in need. And here in the Diocese of Palm Beach, the Catholic Charities minister who promotes the agency and its programs is in the national spotlight.

Elena Garcia, ministry director of Catholic Charities Catholic Relief Services here in the diocese since 2011, is a parishioner of St. Mark in Boynton Beach. She is the woman behind the booths at various diocesan events handing out brochures and displaying information on CRS. She promotes the CRS Operation Rice Bowl during Lent that calls all to prayer, fasting and almsgiving in the name of the poor. She shares information on Catholics Confront Global Poverty, an initiative that calls Catholics to defend the life and dignity of the poor throughout the world. And every year, Garcia passes along information on the CRS Fair Trade Program, encouraging buyers to purchase fair trade products to help alleviate poverty and promote the common good.

In October, Fair Trade Month, Garcia wrote a blog titled “A Treasured Encounter: Honoring the Stories of Fair Trade Month” that was featured on the USCCB Department of Justice, Peace and Human Development website. The Florida Catholic thought it would be appropriate to highlight her blog in celebration of the 75th anniversary of CRS. We were there at the time she had her treasured encounter, which she speaks about so passionately in her blog.

Treasured Encounter

by Elena Garcia

I was finishing set-up for my display of fair trade crafts and chocolates at the annual convention of the Palm Beach Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, when I placed a sign that read: “My work makes me very happy because it has enabled me to send my daughter to school.” The sign had a photo of Etia and her daughter, a picture I had taken from the tag of the pond-critter planters made in Bangladesh.

Most fair trade products from SERRV — a nonprofit fair trade organization founded in 1949 that empowers small-scale artisans and farmers to earn a fair living from their work — have a tag that shares the story about the artisan that made it.

“I have never met Etia,” I said to myself as I wished that someday I would have the opportunity to meet one of the many artisans who create the products sold from the CRS Ethical Trade/SERRV catalogs.

At that moment, I looked up and I saw a man walking by my booth. For an instant, I thought he was going to be my first customer, but he continued walking as if taking a panoramic view of my display. Then he left. After a few minutes, he came back and walked from one end of my table to the other end and then walked away again. Since this was a women’s conference, I gathered he must have been someone’s husband who had come to drop off his wife. But then, he came back again.

“My father used to make those crosses in Bethlehem,” he said, pointing to an olive-wood cross from the West Bank displayed at my table. In disbelief, I asked him: “Your father made crosses in Bethlehem?” “Yes,” he answered. “My father made crosses like that one.” “Are you from Bethlehem?” I asked. “Yes, I was born in Bethlehem,” he said. “My name is Tariq Hamad.”

Tariq then proceeded to tell me how a woman named Barbara, who came from SERRV, would come by his father’s shop in Bethlehem every year and buy a large amount of crafts from him. “This helped our family survive financially,” he said.

Tariq was in high school when Barbara first came, and she continued to come back every year, even when Tariq was in college. “When I went to study at the Aristotle University in Greece, my dad was able to send me money each month and this helped me to continue my studies,” he added.

Tarik emigrated from Greece to the United States after he finished his education. He now resides in Miami where he has his own religious gifts shop, Bethlehem Treasures. He was present at the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women Leadership Symposium in May of this year as an exhibitor.

I have been the CRS diocesan director in Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach since 2011. From the beginning I was sold on the principles of fair trade that protect the rights to work of the poor and vulnerable, and guarantee good wages that allow them to send their children to school. In 2013, I was a member of a delegation from the United States that visited several CRS programs in Rwanda, including a coffee cooperative that put fair trade principles into practice. During this experience we met the coffee farmers and heard their testimonies, but I had never met someone whose family had been a beneficiary of the crafts that I sell at the Ethical Trade sales.

I had never imagined that I would ever meet a beneficiary of fair trade whose father could say: “My work makes me very happy because I have been able to help my son continue his studies at the university.” This indeed was an encounter that I will treasure and will further motivate my involvement with CRS Ethical Trade for years to come.

Garcia is director of parish social ministry and CRS diocesan director at Catholic Charities Diocese of Palm Beach. For more information about Catholic Relief Services, call 561-360-3327.