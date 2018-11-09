Tradition of military service spans 3 generations

Tori Prusak sits next to her father Lt. Col. Chris Prusak. Now an adult, the daughter followed in their father and grandfathers’, Ed Prusak and Gordon Titus footsteps, serving God and country in a legacy of faith and service. (COURTESY)

ORLANDO | Ed Prusak volunteered to serve in the Navy upon high school graduation and served as a gunner’s mate in World War II. His decision to serve his country would transcend his lifetime through three generations.

Although he died almost two years ago, his commitment to his faith, family and country live on through his son, Christopher, and his three granddaughters — Victoria, Cassidy and Alexandra. This Veteran’s Day, as is tradition, his family remembers and is grateful. Christopher said his father’s story is “inspirational considering his humble roots.”

Ed Prusak’s mother died when he was about 4 years old and his father took his own life when Ed was 13. He and his brother were forced to be split between two relatives. Ed worked to support his family throughout high school and put himself through college.

“He had to struggle with everything,” said Ed’s wife, Trudy. “His background should have led him to a lot of anger and yet he was the softest, the sweetest kind of man. He was such a gentle soul.”

Married in 1952, Ed and Trudy adopted three children with the help of Catholic Charities Adoption Services — David, Nancy and Christopher. Volunteering for church ministries was a way of life for the Prusak children because this is what their parents did daily. A fourth-degree Knight of Columbus, Ed shared his gentle strength with his community of Blessed Trinity Parish in Orlando in a big way. He founded the Men’s Club and formed part of many ministries with Trudy. The couple modeled a life of joy in sacrifice poured out for others.

“I have an awesome amount of pride in my husband for what he did and instilled in our children,” added Trudy. “Everything was geared to God and country for him. He gave this feeling to all of our kids, but Chris really picked up on it.”

Christopher, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, said he and his siblings were raised in a home committed to faith, country and community. He credited his family’s many trips to air shows with the seeds that bore fruit in his military career. It was his father who fostered his love of airplanes and love of flying.

“Financially, the Air Force was the best method that allowed me to live that dream. It also allowed me to take that love of my country to serve our country. It truly opened my eyes to what a special privilege and honor that is,” Christopher said. “It started with always seeing my father give of himself to everyone around him. First, it was his faith, then it was his family, and then our community. (My father) always placed himself last. It was living in witness to his example in all the sacrifices he did on a daily basis.”

Cassidy also witnessed those characteristics in her own father.

“My dad and grandfather serve as incredible role models through how they treat others,”she said. “Each of them served our country, but aside from that, as I was growing up they both exemplified Christ in their day to day life. Their interactions with others was always loving. They gave me and my sisters incredible examples of how to raise and be a part of a family. The Air Force and each branch has a huge emphasis on taking care of one’s people; both my grandfather and my dad were given room to be great in the service and great fathers at home.”

Christopher’s wife, Cheryl, also grew up with a military influence. Her father, Gordon Titus, is a Korean War veteran. Cheryl said it was the constancy of Catholicism, found in parishes throughout her and Christopher’s military travels, that brought about her conversion to the faith. She recalled participating in Masses celebrated in Latin and Italian. “No matter where we lived we tried to go to church,” she said.

Once the couple settled in Ocala, they joined Blessed Trinity Parish and their three daughters attended Blessed Trinity Catholic School and Trinity Catholic High School.

“Their schooling helped influence who they are,” Christopher said. “It wasn’t just mom and dad, grandma and granddad. It was their interactions with their teachers and classmates that reinforced their calling to serve our country.”

Cassidy, 20, is a cadet in the Air Force Academy. Slated to graduate in 2020, she plans to attend Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training with the goal to fly combat aircraft. She links her service to her faith, because she said her faith is integral to her day-to-day life.

“The chance to be a part of something greater than myself motivated me to join the service,” she said. “Being in the Air Force, we are surrounded by people of all different backgrounds. This gives me a unique chance to empathize and better understand others around me. Being a witness of Christ in my daily life is about how I conduct myself in the unit. What I say, how I act, and the rationale behind my decisions all provide me opportunities to be a witness for Christ.”

Cassidy’s sisters also pursued military service careers. Victoria, 24, is a coxswain in the U.S. Coast Guard. As captain of a 47-foot motor life boat meant to rescue and operate in seas in excess of 30 feet, Tori’s unit is one of few stationed worldwide.

Alexandra, 18, is also pursuing her love of aviation in the Air Force. After her slated graduation in 2022, she plans to attend the same pilot training as Cassidy. She received her acceptance letter on the first anniversary of her grandfather Ed’s passing.

“I’m watching three young ladies embracing that there’s more about life than just their needs, their wants and their desires,” Christopher said. “They understand that we all need to make some sacrifices for the good of all the citizens of our country, not just addressing their individual wants, needs and desires. It makes me swell with pride. Every morning when they wake up and go to sleep, they can look in their mirror and realize that they did something for the needs of their country as opposed to always watching out for their own good.”

“I am extremely proud of them that they have the courage to chase after their dreams and the freedom to do so,” Cheryl added. “They’re living the life that God has planned for them.”