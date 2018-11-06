Parish’s vision is to create family of God

DELRAY BEACH | Assigned to lead Emmanuel Parish and shepherd its flock, Father Gaudioso Zamora has a clear vision and mission as the parish celebrates 35 years of serving the community and continues to moves forward.

“Our vision is to make our parish a family,” said Father Zamora, parochial administrator, who has been with the parish for 15 years serving in various roles of ministry and was officially appointed parochial administrator in January. “As a family, we pray together. We worship together. We help each other. We are one family of God.”

Father Zamora, a native of the Philippines, is celebrating his 28th year in the priesthood, and he is excited about his new administrative position. He’s continuing ahead with a new parish staff and several new ministers to help him spiritually take care of his flock and grow Catholicism in the peaceful little corner of the diocese where the parish on South Military Trail in Delray Beach is located, near a Christian retreat center and in the same neighborhood as the Poor Clares religious community.

“We have had a lot of sadness in our parish,” said Stella Sadolfo, new parish secretary assisting Father Zamora. In the recent year, the parish has experienced loss and is still mourning the deaths of some of the staff members. Other staff members have retired, and some have moved from the area. As a result, new people have been hired for the parish team to help Father Zamora grow the parish and to assist him with new ministry programs and projects, creating a great deal of excitement in the community.

New director of religion is Jean Krodus, who is bringing experience and fresh new ideas to Emmanuel. She is directing the religion classes, which are still open and taking registrations at the time of this writing. “The religious education program is on fire,” said Sadolfo. “Jean is bringing creativity to classes and lessons.”

One initiative is a specially designed children’s Mass at 10 a.m. on Sundays with simple songs and visuals. The 30-minute Mass is actually part of the religious education program. Parents are encouraged to join in the liturgy with their children, making it a family event. The children are encouraged to follow along and fully participate, and youngsters take on roles as lectors and servers.

“The kids love it,” Father Zamora said. “It is a way for them to learn about the Eucharist. It is the day of the Lord. They go to Mass and then, they go to class.” The parish is also featuring a children’s bulletin published in both English and Spanish.

Ryan Gustin is also new to the parish. He is responsible for youth education and liturgical formation, coordinating the altar server program and directing youth group activities. Also joining the parish family is Joan Saccio handling outreach programs and ministries; Maria Steger, parish receptionist; and the maintenance team taking care of the large parish grounds. The maintenance staff includes Edward Shannon, Carl Dejano and Michael Kirk.

“Everything is new,” said Father Zamora. “The staff is young and energetic. I have a lot of confidence.”

The parish continues its many ministries and organizations. Emmanuel has an active Knights of Columbus Blessed Mother Council 13338 and a strong Ladies Guild that meets on the first Tuesday of the month. The music ministry includes Linda Coz and Bill Stafford, who have both been at Emmanuel for many years. The parish men’s Filipino choir is 15 members strong and features a female vocalist. Ministry to young adults is another focus of the parish that is just getting started, and a new bereavement ministry is now forming to reach out to those suffering loss.

Deacon Anthony Cuseo is a familiar face around the parish and has served Emmanuel for many years. He continues to serve where needed and heads up the finance committee and the adult religion classes, sacramental preparations and assists with funeral arrangements.

Emmanuel is a beehive of activity, offering activities for spiritual growth, socializing, adoration and praise, and worship every day of the week. The parish is also growing in numbers, and parishioners are pleased at all the new initiatives and the people at the helm helping faith and the spirit of community grow at Emmanuel.

Anna Modica used three words to describe the parish: “simple, loving, caring,” she said. “They have more activities here than I have seen at other parishes. It is a wonderful parish, and that is why I am here and giving my support.”

Miriam Dario likes the love and support she receives from members of the parish community. “Emmanuel is a friendly parish,” she said. “It is homey. That is what I love about it.”

Lillian Fenton has been part of Emmanuel community for nearly 30 years. She has seen changes, growth and witnessed various shepherds spiritually guide the flock.

The parish’s founding pastor was Father Christopher Stack, appointed in 1983. Upon his retirement in 1988, Father Raymond Hubert was named pastor. He served until 2006 when he retired. Msgr. James Fiore took the leadership role in 2006 and served until his death in August of that year. Father Timothy Sockol was appointed pastor in October that year and faithfully served 12 years until his retirement.

“I have enjoyed all the priests. I like the current priests of Emmanuel,” Fenton said, expressing her fondest for the pastor, and Father Theodore Ihedoro, pariochial vicar, and Father Joseph Papes, in residence and chaplain of St. John Paul II Academy in Boca Raton.

Father Zamora said he is happy with his new role, and enjoys the family-like atmosphere that is growing with all the new family members. “We are all sisters and brothers in Christ,” he said. “We are one family of God.”

For more information, visit www.emmanuelcatholic.church or call 561-496-2480.