‘Blue nuns’ from Poland serve joyfully

JUPITER | One of the outstanding attributes of Mother Paula Sofia Tajber — born in Biala Podlaska, Poland, in 1890 — the foundress of the Sisters of the Most Holy Soul of Christ the Lord community was her positive upbeat spirituality.

That same sunny personality and joy is also witnessed among the members of the small community of religious sisters from the congregation who minister here, including Sisters Anita Gabarczyk, Martina Bednarz, Luiza Mitka and Jadwiga Drapala. They are spotted at diocesan events wearing their sky-blue habits and their contagious smiles and extending their warm personalities. Apparently, the religious sisters are joy-filled with their ministry work and love for the Lord.

Tucked away on a side street in Stuart is the modest house that serves as the convent for the four Polish religious sisters also fondly referred to as the “blue nuns” because of the shade of their habits. They serve at St. Joseph Parish and School. Before the order became affiliated with St. Joseph Parish in 2000 and the convent opened in 2003, the sisters served the St. Raphael Family Life Center, a retreat house in Palm City.

The Florida Catholic visited the religious sisters last month. They spoke about their work, their love for the children at the school and parish, and their experiences. All of the women seemed quite at home here in the Diocese of Palm Beach, so far away from their homeland which they left behind to serve the Lord here in the United States.

Sister Gabarczyk is the oldest of 13 children, born in a small Polish village. She uses words like “serenity, hard work, simplicity, frugality and lots of joy,” when describing her home life as a child. She took her final vows in 1989 and began her apostolic work in America in 1990.

At St. Joseph School she assists the first-grade teacher and explained that she hopes to reflect the love of Christ to the youngsters. “I do what I do by the beauty of God dwelling in me. It is in his name that I spread his mission,” Sister Gabarczyk. “I am not just teaching; I am learning the language of another human soul.”

Sister Bednarz is one of seven sisters born into a “loving” family who lived in the mountains of Poland and felt a strong calling to religious life when in the seventh grade. She made her final vows in 1993 and came to America in 1994. Since 2000, she has been at St. Joseph assisting the second-grade teacher and second-graders. “God has truly blessed me with these children,” she said. “I am happy to share the good news of Jesus Christ with them.”

Sister Mitka recalled the happiest day of her life, Aug. 2, 2007 — the day she professed final perpetual vows. She, too, was born into a small town in Poland and had only one sibling. Interestingly, her Catholic parents did not attend Sunday Mass. It was a dear childhood friend who helped her develop a relationship with God, and she grew more and more in love with Jesus.

Sister Mitka relocated to Stuart in 2011. One of her duties at St. Joseph Parish is helping with preparations before Masses. “It is very difficult to pinpoint a particular moment when I knew God was calling me to become a nun”, she said with a smile. “It was in high school that I first heard a soft voice down within my soul beckoning me to come follow Jesus. After much hoping and praying, I was finally ready to accept the invitation to offer my heart, my soul and my whole being to Jesus.”

Sister Drapala is the “Energizer Bunny” of Sisters of the Most Holy Soul of Christ the Lord. Growing up in a Polish village where almost everyone worked on a family-run farm, she always imagined herself as a stay-at-home mom with several children. But one day during catechism class, she met a young priest who expressed such joy in his ministry that from that day forwarded, she started to grow her personal relationship with Jesus and the Blessed Mother.

She professed vows Aug. 1, 2004, and came to Florida in 2006. Sister Drapala works as an assistant faith formation teacher. She helps prepare students and adults for first holy Communion and confirmation, teaches preparation classes for baptism and makes home visits. She is fond of working with the Hispanic community and helping young girls prepare for their quincinera, a celebration of a girls 15th birthday.

“I get so much joy from the quincinera preparation classes,” Sister Drapala said. “It is a joy teaching the girls what it is about, its history, how to pray to the Blessed Mother to be a good, strong, loving Christian woman.”

Sister Bednarz explained that she and her sisters in Christ feel blessed to be serving here in Florida. “We sisters are very grateful to the Almighty God that we can fulfill our mission and spread devotion to the most Holy Soul of Christ in this Diocese of Palm Beach under the spiritual guidance and protection of Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito.”