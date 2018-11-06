Ascension Parish celebrates 50 years of faith

BOCA RATON | Faithful came together in celebration this month to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Ascension Parish in Boca Raton, a parish that started with humble beginning and continues to evolve, grow and, at this time, especially extend open arms.

“We have been working hard over the past years,” said Deacon Lon Phillips, director of Ascension Parish operations, eager to share news of new ministry initiatives, modifications to the sanctuary and changes in the liturgical music and delivery style of the Gospel messages to better inspire members of the flock and help them grow closer to the Lord. “It is all about Jesus Christ and that is our message. There is a different energy in the church.”

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito visited the parish Oct. 28 and served as main celebrant during a special late-morning anniversary Mass and celebration. Parish clergy and guest priests were on hand from neighboring parishes and from around the diocese. The pews were filled with parishioners and guests.

“Ascension is excited to be celebrating its 50th anniversary,” said Cindy Nau, parish communications director. “The anniversary theme is ‘Building on 50 Years of Faith,’” adding that the theme is linked to the Church mission and a parish program called Rebuilt focused on “awakening the faithful, reaching the lost and making Church matter,” according to the Rebuilt website. The program is designed by Father Michael White of Loyola University in Maryland and Thomas Corcoran, a graduate of Loyola and the University of Steubenville, who has worked in parish ministry and leadership.

“The parish mission statement is a simple declaration of the command that Jesus gave his disciples before his ascension to heaven: ‘Love God. Love others. Make disciples,’” she explained. Nau said the parish is encouraging all to “bring back the lost, those who have drifted away from the faith. The parish wants all in the pews to make an investment in the parish and invite a friend or family member back to church.”

Bishop Barbarito spoke about the parish’s 50-year milestone as something very significant in the life of a parish, and he extended his congratulations and praised the parish for being “an extraordinary example” of faith.

“It is a good time to not only look back but also to look ahead,” he said. “For 50 years, you have celebrated what parish life is all about. I have been honored to be here many times and know what a great parish this is.”

Ascension was established Oct. 25, 1968, as part of the Archdiocese of Miami, also created that same year and before the establishment of the Diocese of Palm Beach. Founding pastor Father Brian Redington led the parish as it became organized, celebrating Sunday Mass in the attic of University National Bank on North Federal Highway, wearing vestments made by parishioners.

Under Father Redington’s leadership, the parish continued to grow and Ascension moved from the attic of the bank to an abandoned prefabricated structure that provided space for prayer and worship. At that time, the parish community included 214 families.

Father Richard Murphy, who is current pastor of Holy Cross in Vero Beach, came to the parish in 1972 to provide leadership. Father Murphy purchased the vacant Calvary Community Church on North Federal Highway to accommodate a growing flock now nearly 1,000 strong. The 10th anniversary of the parish was marked with a big celebration. After a successful building fund campaign and groundbreaking at the Calvary site, a new church building was built, and was blessed and dedicated in September 1977.

In 1984, Ascension became part of the newly formed Diocese of Palm Beach. Two years later, Father Murphy was reassigned and Father Matthew Morgan took over. He carried on expanding organizations, outreach programs and building projects, including an expansion of the parish center, a priests’ residence, administrative offices and a grotto dedicated to the Blessed Mother.

After Father Morgan’s retirement, Father Charles Hawkins became the new pastor. Father Hawkins was instrumental in several parish improvements including renovations after Hurricane Wilma, which caused severe damage especially to the roof. Interior church renovations were completed just before the 40th anniversary of the parish, and the family center was expanded and dedicated in 2007.

Father Hawkins led the way for the parish’s implementation of a stewardship program and by 2003 Ascension was officially designated a stewardship parish, encouraging its members to give of time, talent and treasures helping build up the “body of Christ at Ascension through community,” according to the parish website.

Father Gavin Badway became pastor about four years ago and is now leading the parish into a new chapter and era. Currently the parish features more than 50 liturgical, community outreach, spiritual formation and parish life programs. One exciting initiative is the forming of small faith-sharing groups to build “discipleship and spirituality,” according to Nau. “The groups meet in people’s homes or at the church on a weekly basis. The small groups make the ‘big church’ more personal and are made up of six to 12 people.”

The parish is blessed with hundreds of volunteers participating in weekend ministry and mission work outside the parish, according to Nau. The youth program is growing and an innovative new ministry program for younger children with a special children’s liturgy on Sundays is popular and attracting families with small children. The Council of Catholic Women is active and supportive, and the Knights of Columbus and Men’s Club lend support and service where needed.

“I am very proud of what we are doing,” said Deacon Phillips, who joined the parish 30 years ago and has been employed there for the past 13 years. “We are a welcoming parish. We are a friendly parish. We want people to come back.”

Denise Frain found the parish about 20 years ago. “This parish is the most wonderful parish,” she said. “I started getting involved and have served as a lector and extraordinary minister of holy Communion. I have been part of the host ministry. Everyone is nice and friendly. This is my family.”

Diane Dennison is another longtime parishioner. “It is home to me. I was here before the church was built. I like the music. The changes Father Gavin has made are wonderful. The parish feels like a family. I love this church and good things are happening here.”

Ascension Parish is located at 7250 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton. Masses are 9 a.m. daily. The Saturday vigil Mass is 4:30 p.m., and Masses on Sunday are at 7:30, 9 and 10:30 a.m., and noon and 7 p.m. For more information, call 561-997-5486.