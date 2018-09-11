Faithful celebrate Patroness of Cuba

A statue of Our Lady of Charity, which was on display at a Sept. 8 Feast Day Mass at St. Agnes Parish in Naples.

Naples | The Cuban faithful of St. Agnes Parish in Naples celebrated the feast day of Our Lady of Charity, Patroness of Cuba, Sept. 8 with a Mass. The feast also falls on the same day as the solemn Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The Mass was celebrated by visiting Father Jose del Olmo, who is Parochial Vicar at Jesus the Worker Parish in Fort Myers. Father del Olmo spoke about the importance of having the Blessed Virgin Mary as a guide in one’s life as she responded to the call of the Lord in a very profound and clear way.

Also concelebrating was St. Agnes Pastor Father Bob Kantor. He told the more than 300 gathered the Mass was the idea of a small group of faithful parishioners from Cuba who sought to become more involved in Parish life at St. Agnes. “I thought this was a great idea, and this Mass was a great way to start.”

Father Kantor said the Parish will continue to pray for those in the community as well as those who remain in Cuba and face a daily struggle for the most basic freedoms.

A statue of Our Lady of Charity was brought forward by the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Color Corps Honor Guard and put on display through the Mass on a table in front of the altar. Following Mass, there was time for fellowship, Cuban coffee and cookies.