Mexican Consulate offers mobile services in Venice

Members of the Mexican Consulate of Orlando assist clients during a mobile outreach on Aug. 18-19 at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice.

VENICE | Representatives from the Mexican Mobile Consulate from Orlando, an official branch of the Mexican government that operates offices in the United States, offered their services Aug. 18-19 at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice.

Approximately 250 people received a variety of services, including updating passports, filling out paperwork for a path to dual citizenship in the United States, as well as updates for visas. There was also information available on access to health services and legal advice.

Bishop Frank J. Dewane visited the Mobile Consulate and was impressed by the good work that was being done. Throughout the weekend, the Epiphany Spanish-language community served as a welcoming committee by offering hospitality, food and beverages, as well as a place for the children to play.

The Mobile Consulate representatives had all the equipment necessary to accommodate nearly every request their Orlando offices can provide, including generating new passports or other vital documents. The Consulate representatives complimented Bishop Dewane and Epiphany Cathedral for having the proper facilities to get their important work done.

Bishop Dewane also suggested the Mobile Consulate go to other parts of the Diocese as a direct outreach to the community, something that is in the early planning stages.

The Mexican Consulate focuses on helping Mexican citizens living or traveling in the United States who need assistance from their home government when dealing with U.S. laws and legal system issues. The Consulate issues Mexican identification cards, which are used by people who are not eligible for a state identification card. Among other services, the Consulate officially stamps and notarizes legal documents to be used in Mexico, as well as obtains vital records and facilitating searches for missing relatives.

Juan Tavarez, who lives in Sarasota, was at the Mobile Consulate to renew his passport and made

“What a blessing that this was held here in Venice,” Tavarez said. “This was so convenient because my wife and I both work and going to Orlando would have taken all day. Instead, we had an appointment, got everything taken care of and we are all good.”