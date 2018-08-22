Two men to be ordained permanent deacons

PALM BEACH GARDENS | The long journey of discernment, study, formation and sacrifice will reach a new milestone for two men here in the diocese when they are ordained deacons Sept. 8, 11 a.m., at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola.

During a Mass with ceremonies, Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito will call candidates David Zanotelli and Martin Sandigo to the altar and ask them to declare their intentions to remain obedient to the local Church and to its bishop, and then the men will lie prostrate as a sign of total submission to God. During prayers of consecration, Bishop Barbarito will lay hands on each candidate, and the men’s lives will be changed forever as they are ordained permanent deacons of the Church, joining 98 other active deacons serving the Diocese of Palm Beach.

The Florida Catholic spoke to Zanotelli and Sandigo this summer. The men took time out from managing jobs, taking part in various ministries, caring for households and getting ready for ordination to speak about their journeys.

MARTIN SANDIGO

Sandigo is a parishioner of Holy Family in Port St. Lucie. A native of Nicaragua, he was born in the small town of Diriá, between Masaya and Granada. He was baptized at Parroquia San Pedro in Diriá and attended Catholic schools in his neighborhood.

In 1985, his family sent him to America to join his cousin in New York due to civil war and unrest in Nicaragua. He passed the General Educational Development (GED) tests in New York, earning high scores for college entrance. A year later, he moved to Florida and began studies at Indian River State College based in Fort Pierce. He earned associate degrees in automotive industry management, and both civil and electronic engineering. He has worked for American Custom Yachts in Stuart since 1999.

Sandigo celebrates 30 years of marriage in November with his wife, Ana. They have two sons: Kelvin, 27, and Carlos, 25. Kelvin got married last October and his new wife, Annie, 24, is now part of the growing family.

Over the years at Holy Family, Sandigo has served the parish as an extraordinary minister of holy Communion and taught Christian formation classes to Spanish-speakers. He is also a prison minister.

God began calling Sandigo through his pastor, but then God continued to nudge him through experiences. “The call to become a deacon started when Father Thomas Cauley Jr. (former pastor of Holy Family) was telling me for many years back about becoming a deacon,” he said. “I was not ready at that time, but I was thinking about it.”

Father Cauley planted the seed and after Sandigo participated in the 2013 March for Life in Washington, D.C. — the annual peaceful pro-life rally — the seed began to grow. “I was so impressed when I saw many young people participating in the march. I saw a multitude of young people that in the future would need my help. So I asked the Lord if he wanted me to be a deacon for his service. I remember asking the Lord, ‘I am going to need all your help because without you I cannot do it.’”

That same year, Sandigo entered and was accepted into the diocesan diaconate formation program and began studies at St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach.

“The diaconate formation program was very good,” he said. “The program opened my mind in a different way of thinking, helping me grow in knowledge and be formed in pastoral, spiritual and intellectual dimensions. Every year was a new endeavor of attaining and integrating new information and knowledge for my future ministry.”

Sandigo is excited as he counts the few days left until he receives the sacrament of holy orders, and he has a clearer image of what God is asking of him. “My vision for serving in the diaconate is to try to educate people,” he said. “I love to give classes, especially religion and history. Since I was a child, my grandpa used to take me to the school where he was a teacher. I remember watching him give classes and how he explained topics to his students.”

Family, friends and parishioners have supported Sandigo during the past five years as he moved forward. “My family has been supportive and my mentor, Deacon Angel Rivera, has been extremely supportive through my formation.”

Members of Sandigo’s family, dear friends, parishioners and Deacon Rivera of Holy Family will be attending the ordination to be there for him.

DAVID ZANOTELLI

A parishioner of the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola and a native of Wisconsin, Zanotelli moved to Palm Beach Gardens nearly 25 years ago. He grew up in a little suburb on the south side of Milwaukee, where his family attended St. Alphonsus Parish, and he received education at St. Alphonsus School and St. Thomas More High School.

After high school, he studied at Marquette University, a private, coeducational Catholic university located in Milwaukee, where he earned a degree in biomedical engineering. In his senior year at Marquette, he met Beth, his wife. Although they grew up in the same small Milwaukee neighborhood, the two never bumped into each other in their hometown. Friends set them up for a blind date, and it was love at first sight.

The couple is celebrating 31 years of marriage and have three daughters: Anne Marie, 27, Emma Rose, 25, and Francesca Grace, 21. Zanotelli has worked in sales for GE Health Care in Jupiter for the past 20 years.

He shared that he first began hearing the gentle call to the diaconate more than 15 years ago, but it wasn’t until chaperoning some young people from St. Ignatius at the 2002 Steubenville Youth Conference in Atlanta that he powerfully heard God. But he did not know what God was saying. “Throughout that weekend I asked the Lord for clarity and confirmation,” Zanotelli said.

Typically, the Steubenville conferences, organized by Franciscan University of Steubenville, Ohio, are high energy and attended by thousands of teens. Participants are invited to encounter Jesus Christ through dynamic speakers, engaging music, the sacraments, small-group discussions and fellowship with other teens. The conference finale comes on Sunday with a Mass, and that is when Zanotelli had his encounter with the Lord.

“From previous years attending this conference, I was aware, after Mass on Sunday, the leaders of the conference would announce a sort of ‘altar call’ for all young ladies and young men possibly discerning religious life or the priesthood. They ask the young ladies and young men to come forward so everyone in attendance can pray over them for their discernment.”

Zanotelli explained that the call was similar year after year, never deviating from the script. But in 2002, the altar call had a special ring for Zanotelli, unlike any he had heard. “In all the previous years, they never included an invitation for men discerning the permanent diaconate, but as I knelt in prayer with everyone else, the emcee added at the end of his invitation, ‘Oh, and if there are any men out there who might be discerning a call to the permanent diaconate, I would ask them to come forward as well.’ Beth was more than a bit surprised and very emotional as she watched me walk to the front of the room for prayer.”

He continued to pray and discern, and finally, after his children were older, he entered the diaconate program for five years of extensive training, study and formation.

“I sincerely loved every moment of the formation process,” he said. “St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary is truly holy ground. The leadership, instructors, campus staff and the men in priestly formation are a blessing to our diocese and the entire Catholic community it serves. For me, attending classes at the seminary felt like I had the luxury of attending a weekend retreat once a month.”

The program and process to become a permanent deacon to serve the Diocese of Palm Beach is beyond a retreat. It is demanding and requires commitment, time and effort, and a great deal of prayer, reflection, study and pastoral preparation. Many of the candidates continue to work in jobs and are heads of households. The deacons we have spoken to over the years say that the time spent for the Lord is well worth it and now they are reaping the blessings.

“I am truly, truly blessed,” said Zanotelli. “From the very start my wife, Beth, has been very supportive. I cannot over-emphasize how extremely supportive my wife has been throughout this entire process. I believe her involvement and deep commitment has made our marriage stronger, our family stronger and our relationship with God stronger. She wants to be a part of serving our parish right alongside me, which makes it even more exciting. As for my daughters, their own faith walk and their willingness to be obedient to whatever God asks of them has been an added inspiration to my own faith walk.

“I would also add that my ‘church family’ has been unbelievably supportive as well,” he continued. “From our friends at the cathedral to my fellow Cursillistas I have breakfast with each week, to my brothers in formation for the permanent diaconate, their prayers, generosity and support have been incredible.”

As far as what ministry or outreach Zanotelli will pursue with his wife at his side, it is still to be determined. “We both believe we are primarily called to serve young families, newly married couples and couples preparing for marriage. Our hope is that we help them see the importance of inviting God into their marriage and their family, and equip them with the tools, friendships and mentors they need to make that happen.”

Zanotelli is excited about the ordination approaching when he will be walking with Sandigo down the aisle and entering the next chapter of life. The two men have bonded and become good friends, always there for each other during the long process.

“While there seemed to be constant change in many aspects of the formation process, he was the one true constant,” said Zanotelli. “A wonderful companion, confidant and classmate, my brother-in-Christ, Martin Sandigo, was there every step of the way. I am truly excited we will begin the next step of our journey together as permanent deacons serving Bishop Barbarito and the Diocese of Palm Beach.”

Everyone is asked to continue to pray for the two men as they accept God’s call and become deacons.