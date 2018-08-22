Patroness honored in very special way

A large statue of Our Lady of Mount Carmel is placed in the newly renovated chapel at Holy Name of Jesus christened Chapel Carmel.

WEST PALM BEACH | The feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel is marked throughout the Diocese of Palm Beach, but the feast is observed with special touches at Holy Name of Jesus, a Carmelite parish, and this year was no exception.

There was a special Mass at the parish July 16, and Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito was main celebrant. He began the Mass with a welcome and an explanation of why he was late.

“There was an accident,” he explained about the wreck and traffic jam on I-95. But with a smile he credited Our Lady of Mount Carmel for miraculously clearing the traffic for him and Father Brian King, episcopal secretary, who was at the wheel.

The Mass was a beautiful celebration honoring the patroness of the Carmelites. Present were members of the Knights of Columbus Assembly 3698 in full regalia and Council 15619. The parish’s music ministry provided special songs and music from start to end of the solemn celebration.

The six friars of the small Discalced Carmelite Community at the parish took part in the Mass dressed in white vestments. Bishop Barbarito also wore a white vestment with gold highlights, which was handmade in Mexico City by religious sisters of one of the oldest Carmelite convents in the region. The vestment with an image of Our Lady of Mount Carmel was specially ordered by Rosa Maria Montenegro, a parishioner of Our Lady Queen of the Apostles who frequently attends Masses at Holy Name of Jesus and other parishes.

Members of the large lay Carmelite community of the parish sat together in front pews. “We have more than 20 in our community,” said Cuqui Biata, who helped organize the Mass, paying attention to the fine details including the flowers and the reception that followed. The group is dedicated to growing in faith and living holy lives following in the footsteps of the saints. “We gather in community the second Saturday of the month. We attend Mass and study. I want to get closer to Christ. I want to serve him the proper way and bring others to Jesus,” she said.

During his homily, Bishop Barbarito spoke about the history of the Carmelites stemming back to the 13th century to Mount Carmel, overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. The Carmelites lived there simply and prayerfully as hermits. Their first chapel was dedicated to the Blessed Mother. Bishop Barbarito went on to speak about Mary and devotion to her under various titles. He said Mary “points us to her Son.”

At one point during the evening, Bishop Barbarito blessed dozens of small brown scapulars. Tradition has it that Mary gave the scapular to an early Carmelite named St. Simon Stock, and it is worn to remind of God’s calling.

Bishop Barbarito also blessed the parish’s newly renovated “Chapel Carmel” that was unveiled. The chapel is the home of several beautiful statues, including a large Our Lady of Mount Carmel, St. Joseph, St. Teresa of Avila and St. John of the Cross. Bishop Barbarito blessed them with holy water.

Chapel Carmel is created from the parish’s original small chapel with Holy Family stained glass. The chapel now opens out into the main church building and provides extra seating to accommodate an additional 80 worshippers. Over the past years, additional Masses have been added to the parish agenda, but many of the nine weekend Masses at the parish, which include two Spanish Masses and a bilingual Mass, are standing room only.

During the Mass, Carmelite Father Antony Pulikal, pastor, who came to the parish in 2015, thanked Bishop Barbarito for his presence. He was delighted with the well-attended celebration, and finally being able to unveil the chapel with expansion made possible through the generosity of parishioners, who throughout Holy Name of Jesus’ history have taken ownership in the parish and helped grow worship space and parish facilities. The parish, which moves forward into its 65 year next year, had modest beginnings in a house owned by St. Ann Parish in West Palm Beach. The first Christmas midnight Mass was celebrated in the driveway because the congregation was too large for the house.

“We are grateful that Holy Name is a generous faith family. Without the help of our family members, we could not have achieved the completion of this project. I hope and pray this renovated Chapel Carmel will help our parishioners grow in their devotion to Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Carmelite saints and Carmelite spirituality,” said Father Pulikal, who is living the charism of his community that is dedicated to prayer and promoting spirituality, and bringing people closer to God.

Bishop Barbarito concluded the Mass on a joyful note, thanking the Carmelite friars for their witness and service here in the Diocese of Palm Beach. He praised the Holy Name of Jesus community for their witness of faith, and he ended by wishing them a very happy feast day.

Parishioners Josephine Dineha and her sister, Trinidad Ramirez, attended the celebration. The women brought their own small antique statue of Our Lady of Carmel with them to the church. “She belonged to our grandmother and our mother,” Dineha said. “The statue has been handed down through the generations. We have her here at this special place. We love this parish and the Carmelite priests.”