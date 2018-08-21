Ministers bring word of God to the deaf

Sister Dorothy Mary Mangam, a member of the Sisters of Charity of St. Elizabeth and parishioner of St. Matthew Parish in Lake Worth, reaches out to Anna Jean Japour who is deaf. Japour is among the small deaf community who attends Masses and activities at St. Matthew Parish. During the winter months up to 50 people who cannot hear unite at times during Masses at St. Matthew parish one of few parishes with sign language ministers.

LANTANA | Sister Dorothy Mary Mangan has delivered the good news of the Lord to young and old alike and helped bring dozens of people closer to God over the decades.

And she has done so without speaking a word. The 79-year-old religious sister is a volunteer minister to the deaf who is celebrating 18 years of ministry at St. Matthew Parish in Lantana.

“I am there every Sunday,” said Sister Mangan, a member of the Sisters of Charity of St. Elizabeth, who serves at the noon Mass every week at St. Matthew, bringing the liturgy to worshippers who cannot hear.

Sister Mangan is among the very few ministers here in the Diocese of Palm Beach bringing the Church and the liturgies to Catholics through American Sign Language, in which she uses hand signs, facial expressions and body movements to communicate. The American Sign Language originated in the United States in 1817 when Thomas Gallaudet, a Connecticut minister, brought the communication technique to America after learning it in France. He taught it at the American School for Deaf, which continues to educate students today in Hartford, Connecticut.

Besides Sister Mangan at St. Matthew, Michelle Borro interprets regularly at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens, Lori Wilkinson is at St. Thomas More in Boynton Beach, and Susan Pine helps at Holy Name of Jesus in West Palm Beach.

“I interpret the Sunday 5:30 p.m. Mass at Holy Name of Jesus and I substitute for Michele Borros at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola at the 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sundays when she is away,” said Pine of Holy Name of Jesus. Pine is known for her work in pro-life ministry and her organization Faith, Action, Counseling and Education for Life (FACE), but she is also passionate about helping those who have hearing loss.

“I began learning sign language in 1989 and became a state-qualified interpreter in 1990,” explained Pine, who has interpreted on a regular basis, in the past, at St. Thomas More and St. Juliana, and also interpreted during funerals, weddings and the anointing of the sick. Pine went through programs at Flagler College in St. Augustine and the University of Tennessee in Knoxville where she received accreditations.

She has been signing for nearly 30 years and over the years, she has taught sign language, organized her own freelance business serving those in need, and worked as a staff interpreter for the federal government. She has also served the Palm Beach County School District and a local college.

“I didn’t plan to become an interpreter,” she said. “It was a calling. I have been so unbelievably blessed to interpret the Mass and sacraments of the Church.”

According to the World Health Organization, more than 5 percent of the world’s population, or more than 450 million people, have disabling hearing loss. Of that number, 34 million children have hearing problems. It is estimated by 2050 that over 900 million people will have disabling hearing loss, or one in every 10 people.

Sister Mangan became interested in the deaf after volunteering to teach sacramental preparation to deaf children in New Jersey, where she was born and professed vows in 1957. Her interests caught the attention of her order’s superior. “She asked if I wanted to serve disenfranchised people who were deaf,” said Sister Managan. “I said, ‘Absolutely.’”

She began studies at Teachers College, Columbia University, earning a master’s degree in deaf education. From there, she began teaching chemistry, biology, physics and earth science in schools to deaf children.

Sister Mangan came to Florida in 1993 to take care of her aging and frail parents in Lake Worth. She began helping schools here as a substitute teacher with the Palm Beach public school system, traveling from school to school, and in Belle Glade teaching the deaf and hard of hearing. She retired from the school system in 2002, but continues to reach out to the deaf, breaking down language barriers.

Besides helping out at Masses at St. Matthew, she has interpreted at weddings and baptisms, and has been there to communicate with the dying at hospice and with the clergy during ceremonies including the anointing of the sick and at funerals. She has been the glue holding the small deaf community of St. Matthew together in faith and uniting them in worship and prayer with the parish community at large.

“Sister Dorothy helps me understand the Mass. I can follow and participate in the Mass,” said Anna Jean Japour, who struggles to barely communicate in words and might otherwise not come to St. Matthew or participate in the celebration at all.

Sister Mangan said her ministry is a blessing. “I am the instrument. I am the Lord’s hands,” she said. “The deaf are always my priority. I feel so blessed to do this for the family of deaf.”