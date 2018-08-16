Bishop celebrates Mass for Poor Clare Sisters

Bishop Frank J. Dewane is seen with the Poor Clares sisters at the San Damiano Monastery of St. Clare on Fort Myers Beach on Aug. 11 following a Mass on the Feast Day of St. Clare.

FORT MYERS BEACH | Profoundly thanking the Sisters for their presence in the Diocese of Venice, Bishop Frank J. Dewane celebrated a Mass for the Poor Clare Sisters at San Damiano Monastery of St. Clare on Fort Myers Beach.

The Mass was celebrated Aug. 11, the feast of St. Clare, the foundress of the Poor Clares, who gave up a life of luxury to follow St. Francis of Assisi. Living a secluded life, the Poor Clare Sisters do not minister outside their residence, but dedicate their lives to contemplation and prayer for others. They also make vows of poverty, chastity, obedience and enclosure.

“I am grateful the Sisters are here as an example for us to follow — in the strength of the witness they give by shedding their worldly things in service to the Lord,” Bishop Dewane said. “The prayers you offer for the well-being of the Diocese, for the priests, and for the faithful is something that cannot be measured and cannot be seen, but it is real and is so much of what you do.”

The Bishop noted how St. Clare answered a specific call of Christ, to make a personal sacrifice and turn away from materialism and choose the good portion, just as Mary did in the Gospel of Luke. St. Clare had her priorities straight and thought nothing of what she was giving up, but only that she was gaining by following the call of the Lord, just as the Poor Clare Sisters do to this day.

“Christ calls all of us to make that sacrifice, to do what is needed and to go beyond,” Bishop Dewane said. “We are human to ask what is expected of us, and then we are asked to do more. As is found in the New Testament and in society today, it is said by some that what is asked for by the Lord is too difficult. We need to resist this tendency in our own lives, just as the Poor Clare Sisters do, and know that Christ will provide those things that we may not see, but are in direct relation to Salvation.”

Abbess Sister Mary Frances Fortin and the other religious Sisters at San Damiano Monastery of St. Clare expressed their appreciation for the Bishop’s presence, particularly on the Feast Day of their Foundress.

“It is an honor to have the Bishop here for this special day,” Sister Mary Frances said. “We are blessed to have the support of the Bishop and the Diocese in what we do.”

Founded more than 800 years ago, the Poor Clare Nuns are a religious community which joyfully embraces a life of poverty, prayer and contemplation, solitude and seclusion that they might serve the Lord and His Church. This life continues today in Fort Myers Beach.

The Poor Clares have called Fort Myers Beach their home for the past 30 years. The San Damiano Monastery of St. Clare is on land shared with Ascension Parish. The Sisters first arrived in the Diocese in 1988 and the monastery became independent in 2009.

A day at the monastery is set into a traditional monastic framework of prayer and work. Holy Mass and the Liturgy of the Hours are the anchor to their day. Outside these times, there is seldom a dull moment inside the cloister. The Sisters engage in all the ordinary tasks of life in a spirit of sisterly sharing, joy and peace. At other times, a sister might be found packing up an order of hosts for one of the local parishes, taking care of the altar, sweeping the cloister walk or doing some laundry. Or you may find a sister at a desk, doing bookkeeping, answering mail, preparing spiritual cards or planning the liturgy. The monastery is surrounded by a high wall and the Sisters leave the property only when absolutely necessary.

The San Damiano Monastery of St. Clare includes a Chapel, which was designed to recall the first San Damiano Monastery of St. Clare in Assisi. The Chapel is the heart of the monastic home and is where Christ dwells in the Blessed Sacrament. It is where the Sisters gather as a community throughout the day for Holy Mass, the Liturgy of the Hours and times of silent prayer and meditation.

The Chapel’s stone arch, the San Damiano Cross and the handmade wooden altar in the form of the Tau cross so familiar to St. Francis, all remind the Sisters of their roots in Assisi, Italy. The Holy Spirit rose window is based on a window in St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome and reminds the Sisters of the loyalty and great devotion St. Francis and St. Clare had to the Church of Rome and the successors of St. Peter.

The Chapel is open to the public for the daily Mass, prayer and contemplation. The Poor Clare Sisters do take prayer requests by email to saintclare@comcast.net or by visiting their website at www.

fmbpoorclare.com. If you are planning a visit, please call ahead at 239-463-5599 for Mass times and more information.

Donations in support of the Poor Clare Sisters can be sent to: San Damiano Monastery of St. Clare, 6029 Estero Blvd., Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931.