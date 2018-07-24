Night of terror: Inside the Catholic church attacked by Nicaragua’s paramilitary

Managua, Nicaragua | A fire in the church. Bullet holes in the tabernacle. Students fleeing for their lives.

Father Raul Zamora, who serves as parish priest at Divine Mercy parish in Nicaragua, told CNA about his decision to take in 150 university students after paramilitary opened fire on their protest earlier this month – and how prayer sustained them through the more than 15 hours of gunfire that followed.

On July 13, students at the National Autonomous University of Nicaragua in Managua were protesting President Daniel Ortega’s pension reforms and increasingly authoritarian rule – part of larger, national protests that had been ongoing since April.

When the Nicaraguan government forces’ repression of the student protests turned violent that day, some students were on their cell phones calling their parents to say goodbye because they were sure that they were going to die. Others called Fr. Zamora.

“That university is actually under my pastoral care,” said Zamora. “It is right next to our parish. I am in charge of attending to those students spiritually. I knew the students personally.”

“I told them, ‘Come to the parish. Come to the parish. Don’t stay there,’” said the priest.

Students began to arrive at Divine Mercy Church in groups, and Zamora and other church staff drove over to the university to search for the wounded. They drove back and forth six or seven times. Police and paramilitary were continuing to attack the campus.

“Every time the students tried to go into the parish cars, they would start shooting,” said Zamora.

He thought that the students would be safe once they were in the church, but then the paramilitary gunfire was directed at the parish itself.

Joshua Partlow, a Washington Post reporter who had been covering the protests, ended up taking refuge along with the students in Divine Mercy Church.

The students “carried the wounded into the Rev. Raul Zamora’s rectory and put them on chairs or on the blood-spattered tile floor,” wrote Partlow.