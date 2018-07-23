Youths kept spiritually nourished

FORT PIERCE | Nahum Registre, un-baptized and without a church affiliation, was welcomed with open arms over the years when he was interested in joining Catholic youngsters participating in the Notre Dame summer camp program.

But this year, he is taking part in the program with a greater tie to the Catholic camp kids and to Notre Dame and the Church.

“He was baptized and received his first holy Communion,” said Father Yves Geffrard, priest-in-charge at Notre Dame Mission in Fort Pierce about the young man, an only child, who received approval to join the Catholic Church from his father, a Seventh-day Adventist.

He received the sacraments last June as the camp program was in progress. “Since then he asked his father to bring him to church every Sunday,” said a delighted Father Geffrard, who explained that Nahum is also nudging his father to attend and take part in the celebration.

“He is receiving training to become an altar server, and he’s very involved as an usher and assisting the sacristan of the church. My Bible studies might be the reason why he became a Catholic,” said Father Geffrard about the classes that are a vital aspect of camp activities to spiritually touch and nourish young souls.

Notre Dame Mission welcomed 83 campers this year to its eight-week summer camp that began June 18. The program is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is designed to keep at-risk youngsters busy and out of trouble, young mind’s stimulated and faith growing. Over the years, the mission has welcomed children from the community at large to join the Catholic children attending camp.

The program benefits hardworking parents, who can’t afford to hire sitters to watch and care for their children during school closings. “The parents work one or two jobs,” said Edward Galvin, pastoral manager. “The camp provides the children a safe place. This mission is all about helping those in need.”

Typically, the campers range in ages from 4 to 17. Most come from low-income households, and very few have the opportunity to have the wide range of experiences that the summer program offers.

This year at the heart of the camp message was accomplishments, purpose in life through creativity, and turning to God for strength and guidance. “It is a message that there is hope and strength,” Galvin said. “They are unlimited to what they can do.”

Notre Dame’s program is under the direction of Myrline Alcidor, parish youth minister, who runs a tight ship but has a gentle and loving touch with the children. She points out that the nutritious meals and snacks provided as part of the camp program are important aspects, because some of the children may not get adequate food during months when schools that provide food programs are closed for summer break.

A wide range of field trips are also arranged for the campers to expand their horizons beyond Fort Pierce. Trips include visits to beaches, parks, educational facilities and attractions.

Educational programs on the agenda include swimming lessons, preventive health care sessions, nutrition classes, and arts and crafts activities. Over the years, members of the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office have visited to meet the youngsters and share friendly one-on-one conversations to help the children understand what the officers do to help in the community and to assist those in need of help.

Spiritual elements are part of events every day and include prayer, Bible studies and witness of faith by the adult volunteers and camp instructors, who are a big part of the program that is meant to help form solid faith foundations and make lasting impressions on the young Catholics, the future of the Church and society.

The camp is made possible each year through volunteer help and the support of parishes and donors. Father Geffrard recognized the support offered by Terry and Ann Counihan, who live in Michigan but spend winters in Florida. The couple contributes a substantial donation every year to help make the program possible for the children.

Other generous donors include L. Keith Mullins; Father Michael McNally, pastor of St. Mark the Evangelist in Fort Pierce; Father Richard Murphy, pastor of Holy Cross Parish in Vero Beach; Father Aidan Lacy, pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Palm Beach Gardens; Father Brian Horgan, pastor of St. Lucy Parish in Highland Beach; Franciscan Father Mark Szanyi, pastor of St. Lucie Parish in Port St. Lucie; Father Martin Mulqueen, pastor of Holy Redeemer Parish in Palm City, Father Noel McGrath, pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Stuart; Father Richard George, pastor of St. Anastasia Parish in Fort Pierce; and Father Tri Pham, pastor of Holy Family Parish in Port St. Lucie.

Camp closes in early August, but the children will meet again in thanks and a large parish celebration Aug. 12. Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito is expected to be at the special Mass with music provided by the mission choir. For information, call 772-466-9617.