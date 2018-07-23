Week highlights natural family planning, 50th anniversary of Humanae Vitae

PALM BEACH GARDENS | Cindy Fulmer is celebrating 15 years of marriage and reflecting back on the journey with good times, challenges and surprises. And she credits the planning of her big family “the natural way” as one of the best things that happened to her as she continues to walk the path of life with husband Chris at her side.

“Looking back at these last 15 years I believe the one thing that has strengthened us the most and brought us closer together as a couple has been the beautiful gift of natural family planning,” said Fulmer, a coordinator for the diocesan natural family planning ministry under the umbrella of the Office of Marriage and Family Life.

“At first this seemed like a challenging rule to follow imposed on us by the Church, something that we found difficult to understand. Over the years, we have come to see natural family planning as a gift handed to us by God, the author of love, to be unwrapped a little more each day.”

Natural Family Planning Awareness Week declared by the U.S. bishops is July 22-28. Themed “Generations of Love — Celebrate God’s Gift of Married Love,” the week is part of an annual education campaign to shine a light on natural family planning and to educate people about methods.

The week also highlights “Humanae Vitae,” Pope Paul VI’s encyclical issued 50 years ago on July 25, 1968. The pope’s writings reaffirmed the Catholic Church’s teachings regarding married love, responsible parenthood and the continued rejection of contraceptive methods. Catholic teachings do not teach that married couples must have as many children as biologically possible, but teachings do allow natural family planning to morally plan family size to fit lifestyles and budgets.

“To celebrate the 50th anniversary of ‘Humanae Vitae,’ we are planning on screening a new movie called ‘Sexual Revolution’ that will be coming out soon,” said Fulmer. Dates, times and locations are still being finalized.

“We plan to show it twice in the diocese, probably late summer, early fall. The movie is for those who have lived through the advent of the sexual revolution, as well as teens and young adults who are growing up in and navigating the cultural landscape in the wake of the revolution. It is basically for everyone.”

Fulmer and her husband, parishioners of St. Patrick in Palm Beach Gardens, celebrated their wedding anniversary in June and over the years their family has grown. Joshua is 14, Nathan is 12, Claire is 10, Olivia is 7 and Gianna is 3.

“Seems like yesterday we were saying ‘yes’ to a free, total, faithful and fruitful marriage,” said Fulmer. “Since then, our love has grown more than I could have ever imagined.

“God has protected me from the dangerous chemicals found in contraception while strengthening us in our yes to this life-giving love and gift of self that we vowed on our wedding day,” she continued. “I can’t imagine our lives any other way. Through this gift of natural family planning, God has taught us to trust him, to seek him first in our marriage and to open our hearts to his desires for us.”

Chris Fulmer partners with his wife to give classes and talks on natural family planning during programs. He said the sacrament of marriage calls couples to continually grow in love and closer to each other and to God.

“Our goal here on earth is to imitate God’s love in such a way that we see a glimpse of heaven in each other as well as in our families, so that we may continually draw closer to the eternal love of Christ and his heavenly kingdom,” he said. “God’s eternal heavenly kingdom is what we were all made for and as such should be our primary goal to achieve. In today’s world this is a difficult task. Although Cindy and I have a long way to go in achieving this perfect Christ-like love in our marriage, we are forever grateful for the gift of natural family planning that was proposed to us so many years ago. (It) fosters a love and a way of life that can only be developed through years of prayerfully seeking God’s desire for our family.”