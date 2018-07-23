Program gives hand up to farmworker youths

BOYNTON BEACH | Miguelina Aguirre never went higher than middle school in her native Mexico.

“My dad didn’t let me go to high school. He said, ‘Boys can go to school, but girls stay home,’” she said.

Since coming to South Florida, however, Aguirre has earned a graduate equivalency degree and attended college, as has two of her four daughters. She accomplished her goals through hard work and assistance from the Farmworkers Children’s Center and the Journey to Justice program at St. Jude Parish in Boca Raton.

Volunteers taught English to Aguirre, then prepped her for her GED. They also helped two of her daughters with their homework.

“It’s a wonderful program,” said Aguirre, currently the director at a child development center in western Delray Beach. “They helped me learn English and get a job. And thanks to them, my daughters got a good start.”

Such reports are music to the ears of Pat Torres, who chairs Journey to Justice. “Pope Francis says many times that we must be ‘at the margins’ and ‘with the poor,’” Torres said. “That is what we are trying to do in our ministry.”

The sites for this quiet miracle, and many others, are two farm labor communities: In the Pines South in Delray Beach and its northern counterpart in Boynton Beach. The residents are mostly from Mexico, but also from Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua.

They work at locations such as gas stations, plant nurseries, vegetable gardens and convenience stores. Before they come home, Journey to Justice workers care for their children, with light lessons, computer equipment and homework assistance.

Most of the 107 children live right in the communities and as a recent visit indicates, they seem to flourish in the program.

TEACHING THE BASICS

“I like it here. They help with my homework,” said Amanda Trevino, proudly wearing her day-glow green Safety Patrol belt from school. “I want to be a teacher.”

Her sister Sofia added, “I like doing math; it’s easy.” She wants a career as a chef or perhaps in the U.S. Army.

Since it’s the end of the year for these kids, who are in third to fifth grades, teacher Grace Trujillo reviews a basic lesson, one that can make a difference in emergencies. She has them all put heads down on their tables, then she tacks up papers with addresses on the walls.

Then she tells the kids to find their home addresses and stand by them. Finally, she has a couple of kids recite their addresses without looking and leads the class in applause as they do so.

“When we started, almost no one knew their address,” Trujillo reminds the kids. “This is what practicing does; you learn.”

Next, some children move to a table full of crayons to create get-well cards for an instructor who is out sick. Others retire to the small library, picking out storybooks and dictionaries. Occasionally, they approach reading specialist Janel McCorvey to discuss unfamiliar words.

Besides books and crayons, the homework help center has six computers for older students to download coursework from the EDLINE system.

Although Journey to Justice is connected with St. Jude, the homework program, as a religious-secular partnership, doesn’t teach religion. Torres said that 60 percent of the children are Catholic, but others belong to faiths like Jehovah’s Witnesses or evangelical Protestantism.

“We don’t proselytize, we evangelize,” she said, reciting a quote attributed to St. Francis: “Preach the Gospel at all times; if necessary, use words.”

HAND UP, NOT HANDOUT

Journey to Justice’s involvement goes back to 1991, as the members sought an outreach to the needy. When they found the In the Pines communities, they first asked the residents what they needed. The answer: fluency in English. So the group set up two classes for spring and fall. In 1996, the ministry added homework assistance.

Funding for the work comes from grants and gifts, with St. Jude making contributions via second collections three times a year. Torres estimated the amount at $2,000-$3,000 per collection. The donations go to snacks and school supplies for the kids, as well as the computers.

Ministry members also offer advice for the workers in buying their first homes, as they did for Aguirre and her husband, Mauricio.

Some Journey to Justice members have helped people who had immigration troubles. They’ve gotten residents in touch with Catholic Charities, which can provide legal aid. Some ministry members have even gone with the residents to court.

“It’s never been a handout, but a hand up to people,” Torres said.

Links among the organizations are numerous. Journey to Justice members serve on the board of directors at the Farmworkers Children’s Center. They’ve also served on the board for In the Pines.

Progress, however, isn’t always easy to measure for the work. On the one hand, living conditions for the children and their families have improved over the nearly four decades of the Farmworkers Children’s Center. On the other hand, overall knowledge has slid: Some of the kids have to be taught such basics as the alphabet and counting up to 100.

Donna Goray, founder of Farmworkers Children’s Center, said the problem is that many schools nowadays “teach to the test,” helping students learn answers on standardized exams.

“The system assumes too much of these children,” Goray says. “Our kids need this (homework help) program more than they did 37 years ago.”

Patricia Torres worries also about the dwindling numbers of volunteers for the homework help program. Still, the ministry leaders give reasons for optimism. Torres said that two or three of the program’s children are accepted every year at a charter school in Boynton Beach. And eight or nine thus far have gone to college.

“You have to have hope for the future,” she said. “That’s what we’re there for: the future of those children.”

Then there are success stories like the Aguirre family. After learning English from Torres, Miguelina Aguirre earned a GED, then attended Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth and earned an associate degree in child development.

Her two oldest daughters have attended college also and earned nursing degrees. A third daughter, who is currently attending college, helps the youngest sister with homework.

Aguirre and her husband are also active members at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish in Delray Beach, attending weekend Mass and prayer services. She volunteers in the office of catechesis and takes part in praying the rosary at friends’ houses twice a week.

The homework assistance program “helped me grow up,” she said. “And it’s wonderful to see my daughters growing up.”

For information on Journey to Justice, call St. Jude Parish at 561-392-8172.