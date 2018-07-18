Terror of volcano felt locally

Young people form St. Juliana Parish in West Palm Beach deliver items that they collected to the Guatemalan-Maya Center in Lake Worth. The items will be shipped to Guatemala. LINDA REEVES|FC

LAKE WORTH | Everyone had a story, a sad story, about a loved one in Guatemala suffering in the aftermath of the volcano that violently erupted in the south-central part of the country in June.

“My father is there,” said Gloria Cruz, a parishioner of St. Juliana in West Palm Beach. Her father, Daniel Cruz, a potato grower and peanut farmer, lives alone outside Guatemala City in a small town affected by the disaster. “He is good. The government is not helping the people. We want to help. It is the thing to do.”

Cruz came up with the idea of a drive to collect items for those continuing to suffer from the tragedy that began June 3. She partnered up with Tania Delgado, a youth and family parish minister at St. Juliana, who directs the Young Catholics in Action group that meets every Wednesday evening at the parish. Delgado approached the group with the idea, and the 30 young people jumped into action.

In June, they began spreading the word. Various items including water, diapers, soap, shampoo, shoes and canned goods were collected. The group organized various collection sites and encouraged people to drop off donations.

The young people, Delgado and Cruz with her two children, and other parents delivered two truckloads of items to the Guatemalan-Maya Center in Lake Worth June 15 as a result of their efforts. The Florida Catholic met up with the group, all wearing black T-shirts with Young Catholics in Action logos on the front.

Cruz told us that she had a motive behind getting her two young children involved in the service project. “It shows them that there are children that have it a lot worse than they do. The kids over there don’t even have drinking water,” she explained.

Guatemala’s Fuego Volcano or “Volcano of Fire” continued to erupt near Guatemala City for 16 straight hours June 3. Lava spilled into houses in rural neighborhoods, and homes and roads were blanketed in layers of ash. Many people who did not leave their homes were trapped.

Reports indicate that more than 12,000 people evacuated the area. Recent statistics have the death toll at 110. Dozens of people have injures, and nearly 4,500 people have no homes left, and hundreds are missing.

One young woman working at the Guatemalan-Maya Center said that her husband’s father was in one of the hard-hit areas. “He did not want to leave,” said the woman who did not want to be identified. “He has chickens and some corn crops. That is all he has. He didn’t want to leave. The smoke is filling the air, and he has to stay inside.”

Tim Gamwell, assistant executive director of the Guatemalan-Maya Center was pleased to see the St. Juliana group show up. “This is really amazing,” he said. “This is a communitywide effort reaching out to help brothers and sisters in Guatemala.”

Michelle Bravo, 14, a member of the St. Juliana group, has friends in Guatemala. “I know that I can’t physically go to Guatemala and help the people, but I wanted to help. That is why I am here. I wanted to do something.”

The Guatemalan-Maya Center appreciates donations of nonperishable food items, toiletries, diapers, shoes, children’s new underwear, blankets and water. “We also appreciate financial donations,” said accountant Ramiro Gonzalez of the center.

The center is located at 430 N. G St., Lake Worth. The office is open Monday and Thursday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The phone number is 561-547-0085. Everyone is also encouraged to continue to pray for the people of Guatemala as they suffer in the aftermath of the disaster.