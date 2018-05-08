Faithful honor Blessed Mother at festival

A framed image of Mary and Jesus is one of many displayed during the annual diocesan Marian Rosary Festival May 6 at Emmanuel Parish in Delray Beach. LINDA REEVES|FC

DELRAY BEACH | May is the month of Mother’s Day, and for Catholics it’s the month for honoring two moms — their earthly one and their spiritual mother, Mary, especially during the annual Marian Rosary Festival here in the Diocese of Palm Beach.

The festival, themed “Mary, Mother of the Church,” took place May 6 at Emmanuel Parish in Delray Beach, and even though rain poured, the outside festival moved inside and spirits were not dampened.

“I am here to honor Mary,” said Juan Romero, a parishioner of Holy Cross in Indiantown, who drove from the western part of the diocese to Boca Raton in the southern end for the festival and displayed a large image of Our Lady of Guadalupe. His image of Mary represents her appearance to St. Juan Diego in 1531 in Mexico, where Romero was born. “I love Our Lady of Guadalupe. She is my mother.”

The annual Marian Festival reflects a beautiful melting pot of people of all ages, cultures and ethnicities with a common devotion and love for Mary, the Mother of all. People from throughout the diocese participated in this year’s event, and some caught in the rain upon arriving were soaked from head to toe.

The festival did not have the traditional procession of Mary images under various titles outside around the parish grounds, but it did include the recitation of the rosary in various languages.

Following prayer, Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito, participating as he does each year, placed a crown on a statue of Our Lady displayed at the front of the church during a crowning ceremony, and referred to Mary as the “Mother of our Church,” a title that “has a long and rich history in the Catholic Church,” he explained. “After the assassination attempt on Pope John Paul II, in thanksgiving for sparing his life, the Holy Father had a mosaic image of Mary, Mother of the Church installed overlooking St. Peter’s Square,” he said.

The afternoon included Benediction, exposition of the holy Eucharist and closing with the song “Ave Maria.” Even though the festival took place in tight quarters inside the church, the afternoon was a beautiful representation of faith and of the various cultures of the Diocese of Palm Beach. The festival truly is the glue that brings all the cultures together in honor of the Mother of the Church. Bishop Barbarito thanked host Emmanuel Parish and the parish clergy and organizers who helped stage the event. He also thanked all the faithful for attending. “It is wonderful to see you in faith and to see your love for Mary,” he said.