School in portables during hurricane repairs

Naples | Eleven shiny white buildings sit in the parking lot of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic School in Naples, the new temporary home for the students from Pre-K3 to fifth grade.

On April 10, the students returned from Easter break and loved what they found. “It’s so pretty,” one Pre-K girl exclaimed. “I love it,” said another. One boy expressed his joy to have an in-classroom bathroom. “It’s cool.”

The older students liked the new classrooms and are excited about the repairs taking place in the old classrooms. “Being in here makes us realize our classrooms will get fixed. That’s a relief,” said one fifth-grader. Most took the transition in stride as they quickly got used to new surroundings. The portables are configured differently than their usual classrooms, so adjustments had to be made.

These changes were necessary because the main school building was heavily damaged when Hurricane Irma struck Sept. 10, 2017. The building bore the full force of the storm with windows blown out as well as roof and extensive water damage. A portable classroom which served as a science lab was gutted and will not be repaired. A Herculean effort got the classrooms and offices safe to reopen, but it was clear that complete repairs would have to wait.

When the students returned to school Oct. 2, they found classrooms without carpeting, tarps on the roofs, plastic over holes and other obvious signs of damage, as none of the elementary school classrooms were spared damage. But as is the case with youth, they adapted quickly.

Kindergarten teacher Maria Crowley said it was heartbreaking to have a classroom for young children without carpeting. “I know it was harder on me and the other teachers. The children took a short time to get used to what the damage did and were fine in a short time. Of course, taking naps was a challenge, but we brought rugs in and everyone was OK.”

The temporary buildings offered a huge step forward for the school as it cleared the way for the major reconstruction work to begin, Principal Maria Niebuhr explained. The goal is for all of the construction to be complete in time for the start of the new school year in August.

The first day back from the Easter break went smoothly as the drop-off was changed and everyone needed to find their new classrooms, Niebuhr added. Some of the classrooms are smaller than their permanent counterparts, while others are larger. Size did not matter because everyone was happy to be in the new rooms.

One quirk of the new portables is that no holes can be put in the walls. However, the teachers adjusted when they learned that the walls are magnetic. While some classrooms have bathrooms, most do not, so two of the buildings are bathrooms. Morning prayer used to be in the school courtyard, but is now in the Parish hall. There were only a few glitches on the first day back, mostly with the phone system and where to put all of the extra supplies that didn’t fit in the portables.

“Really, everyone did great.” Niebuhr said. “Children figure things out very quickly. All of the staff and volunteers worked hard to make the transition smooth and it worked. I’m so proud of everyone for coming together and dealing with all of the changes we have had this year. Seton is a tight-knit community and everything we have gone through has not wavered our faith, but really strengthened it and brought us all closer together.”

When observing the students, faculty and staff and the support received from the community through this past several months, Niebuhr said it has never been about the brick and mortar of the buildings, “St. Elizabeth Seton has always been the intimacy of our school and the family atmosphere. We are looking to build upon what was started in 1981 by providing an atmosphere of faith, of community, of service and of love.”

The classrooms and offices will be completely renovated and upgraded to bring the school where it needs to be technologically, as no major improvements have been made since the 1980s. Such upgrades will exceed the cost of what the insurance will cover. With the help of insurance, donations and an ongoing capital campaign, those costs will need to be met. The move to the portables comes at an exciting time for the entire school and Parish community as the Parish church reopened during Holy Week. Father Russell Ruggiero, Parish Administrator, said it was hoped to get work on the school started sooner, but when dealing with insurance and planning construction on a site where children are every day, safety needed to be paramount.

Crowley expressed the feeling of most of the teachers when she said it was a great hurdle to overcome by getting into the portables. “We knew that when we got in here it was only temporary and that we had something wonderful to look forward to for the next year. After all we have been through, we are focused on that one goal — returning home.”

