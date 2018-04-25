New Church dedicated and blessed in Lakewood Ranch

The exterior of the new Our Lady of the Angels Parish Church in Lakewood Ranch. The building was dedicated and blessed by Bishop Frank J. Dewane on April 22.

Lakewood Ranch | Richard and Monica Rice have been attending Our Lady of the Angels Parish in Lakewood Ranch since Mass was celebrated in a nearby Lutheran Church where just a few dozen people initially attended.

Those days are long in the past as the Parish now has 5,133 individuals and 1,946 families. To accommodate the growth, a new 21,060-square-foot Parish Church was built, and Bishop Frank J. Dewane dedicated and blessed the people and the building April 22, proclaiming it to be a sacred space from this day forward.

The Rices, and many others, were impressed by the Dedication Mass that has many parts rich with tradition. “It was beautiful,” Monica Rice said. “It was really emotional at times. To have the Bishop come here for this was a special blessing. It is truly wonderful for the whole Parish Community.”

Bishop Dewane explained that a Church dedication and blessing has many parts the purpose of which is to solely and permanently dedicate the building as a sacred space. However, the more important part of a Church is the people who worship there. “I have a distinct advantage point to see the true beauty of this church today,” the Bishop said from the altar. “I don’t have to look up, but it’s right in front of me. It’s here. It’s all of you.”

The Bishop also noted several hundred people were watching the Mass from the former church. “You simply outgrew it. And that’s a good thing.”

At the conclusion of the dedication and blessing, Father Michael Scheip Parish Administrator, who has been there since early 2017, proclaimed, “Bishop we made it!” He thanked the many people who were involved in the vision and the contributions necessary in making the new church possible. He also made a special point of joy to note that the Mass was the first time the Parish had kneelers and everyone knelt.

“This is just the beginning. This is all for you. Priests come and go. Bishops come and go. But the people of God remain faithful and steadfast,” Father Scheip said.

The memory of previous administrator Father Dan Smith, who died in 2016, was present throughout, as major aspects of the design of the church were part of his vision. In addition, the chalice used during the consecration was Father Smith’s personal one.

The Dedication of a Church was done as part of a Mass and began with a procession from the former church to the new building of concelebrating priests, escorted by the color corps of the Knights of Columbus. Gathering outside of the church, the Rite began with prayer and a hymn. Parish representatives then presented the Bishop with a certificate of dedication, copies of the architectural plans and a ceremonial key.

The Bishop then said, “Go within His gates giving thanks, enter His courts with songs of praise.” The opening procession then began. Once inside, the next part of the Rite included the Bishop blessing the water in the Baptismal font and then he, along with Father Scheip and Parochial Vicar Father John Huaong blessed the people with holy water, as they are the spiritual temple of the Lord and so as to recall their Baptismal promises. This was followed by the sprinkling of the walls of the Church — marking the Church as a holy place from that day forward — before finally blessing the altar and the sanctuary.

The Mass then proceeded with some minor adjustments, such as the Litany of Saints replacing the general intercessions. Following the Litany, the rites of anointing, censing, covering and lighting the altar followed. During the anointing, Bishop Dewane spread Sacred Chrism Oil — blessed at the Chrism Mass during Holy Week — first on the altar and then in the sign of the cross at four points on the walls of the church. This is done to provide a sacred designation for the altar and church. Next was the censing of the altar to signify Christ’s sacrifice, and then of the nave of the church and of the people throughout symbolizing “prayers rising up to the Lord.”

The new church has a seating capacity for 1,074 people, doubling the seating capacity from the previous worship space. The cruciform design comprises a hybrid pre-engineered steel building frame with a steel roof, and concrete masonry structural walls with cementitious stucco finish system and aluminum window systems.

The exterior design style borrows from Italian Renaissance and Spanish Mission Revival archetypes. There are prominent gold-domed towers and a central gold-domed cupola with a cross frame central entrance gable. Both an interior and exterior focal point is a beautiful 11-foot-by-4-inch diameter rose window above a triple arched entrance canopy. Another lovely element is an oculus between the narthex and the nave, which offer views of the rose window at the exterior wall. The church design features 68 exterior windows, which will soon display colorful stained glass.

Located on the west side of the church, there is a Daily Mass Chapel, which will seat an additional 194 people. To preserve the history of the Parish, all the sanctuary items from the now Parish hall, which previously served as the worship space, will be placed in the Daily Mass Chapel, including the altar, tabernacle, cross, chairs for the presider and assistant, a statue of the Blessed Mother, as well as 18 of the stained-glass panels.

On the south side of the church is the Adoration Chapel that will accommodate 30. The Parish hall will undergo future renovations to include the installation of a new kitchen.

All construction was respectful of the natural habitat of the eagle’s nest, which has been on church property for several years. There is a permanent 100-foot protection zone around the nest, which was in place during construction of the new church and required monitoring and certain restrictions to construction times.

McIntyre, Elwell and Strammer of Sarasota is the contractor, and George F. Young Inc. of Lakewood Ranch is the civil engineer. The architect is parishioner John J. Holz of Plunket Rayisch Architects LLP of Sarasota.

Our Lady of the Angels Parish was first established in 1999 as a mission of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Parish, led by Third Order Regular Franciscan priests sharing worship space with a nearby Lutheran Church. The original church was opened in 2003 and the number of registered families has more than doubled in the past 10 years.

Ray and Robbie Phaneuf have been parishioners for four years and are impressed with the new church, pleased that the hard work has paid off. “What a special day,” Ray Phaneuf said.

“This has been a long time coming. With so many people moving to the area, we were crammed into the old church,” Robbie Phaneuf said. “Now we have a big open space to worship. Just perfect.”

Two of the newest parishioners, Julia Barreda and Kellen Braren, parishioners for just a few months, are excited to see the new church. The couple is engaged to be married next February, and Julia even remarked that the new church is so beautiful that little will need to be done for the wedding. “It is already so wonderful. I don’t know if I would change anything.”