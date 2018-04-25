Incarnation is named best private school by local magazine

Sarasota | Incarnation Catholic School in Sarasota has been named Best Private School in the Sarasota-Manatee area by SRQ Magazine.

As the announcement stated: “Many parents want to send their children to private school in the Sarasota-Manatee area. So, what can readers teach us about the choices? Incarnation Catholic School graduated to the top of the class this year with our voters.”

Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School in Sarasota tied as third finalist in the category.

SRQ Magazine quoted parents who raved about the quality of the education provided at Incarnation Catholic School, including Robin Serbin.

“My son and daughter both attended Incarnation from kindergarten through eighth grade and we couldn’t have asked for a better educational and personal upbringing. The school was small enough that the teachers knew each student over the years and it was like a huge extended family,” she wrote. “As adults, now in their 30s, both my son and daughter have fond memories of their Incarnation years and are still close friends with many of their classmates. I’ve recently been asked to serve on their school board and am extremely impressed with their strong STREAM curriculum, integrating science, technology, religion, engineering, arts and math.”

Another parent, Cynthia Pflug, wrote, “I have been inspired and greatly moved by the students’ compassion. I have witnessed fundraising and life celebrations in an effort to try to help a young student with cancer. I witnessed virtually the entire school attend her funeral, and knew how difficult it was for so many. I have seen students rally around a friend whose mother had cancer, and later flood the funeral in celebration of her life and to support the family, some who never knew her. I am inspired by the teachers I work with. They are innovative, fair and know their students and their job well. I am inspired by my students who are so invested in a book we are reading, they are laughing and crying when the robot gets in trouble.”

“What strikes me the most about Incarnation, aside from the highly committed teachers and faculty, is the way the students are with each other,” Aimee Odette wrote. “From the youngest in the school to the oldest — the eighth-graders — they take care of each other, they look out for each other, they laugh, play and learn with each other. My children have learned to be assertive yet kind and loving leaders who were more than ready for their next challenge, high school.”

Principal Colleen Curlett said the recognition just reaffirms what everyone associated with Incarnation Catholic School already knew. She said the school is excited and honored by the recognition.

“We are grateful to our families and alumni who have chosen to share their love of our school,” she said. “Incarnation offers an excellent education in a faith-based environment. We have a wonderfully supportive community of families who partner with us. Academic success is our goal for your child.”

Father Matthew Grady, Parish Administrator, said, “This recognition is the fruit of academic excellence, stakeholder satisfaction and a proud legacy of faith that Incarnation has and continues to provide in the Suncoast community.”