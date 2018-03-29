Mentors help couples prepare for journey of a lifetime

Briana Keglovitz and Joe Pinkston of St. Vincent Ferrer in Delray Beach talk about preparing for their big day June 1 when they will marry and begin a life together. (LINDA REEVES|FC)

Editor’s note: To illustrate the work of the diocesan Office of Marriage and Family Life, the Florida Catholic spoke with an engaged couple, and two couples who serve as mentors to couples getting married to reflect on their courtship and marriage preparation, and invited them to share advice for marriage-minded couples planning their journeys of a lifetime.

DELRAY BEACH | Mary and Jeff Grabosky will celebrate their fifth anniversary April 6, and they recalled how on their “big day” five years ago they felt fully prepared to make commitments of life and love because they understood God was at the center of their union.

“As far as advice for couples, I would say that it is important to take time of preparation seriously,” Mary said. “You will reap what you sow. Be open to learning from the people God has placed on your path.”

Mary and Jeff received the sacrament of marriage at St. Mark Parish in Boynton Beach, where Mary grew up and attended St. Mark School. Today, after a good start and a few years of marriage under their belts, the parishioners of St. Vincent Ferrer in Delray Beach got involved in the “Fully Engaged” program, a sacramental marriage-preparation program offered by the diocesan Office of Marriage and Family Life. While working with engaged couples, the Graboskys reveal the true meaning of marriage and how it relates to the Catholic faith and God. Their work also sparks discussion of real-life issues, such as family life and finances, and encourages couples to answer questions that help them get to know each other even better than they do.

Along with Fully Engaged, the diocese features two other “premarital inventory” courses: FOCCUS and Prepare/Enrich. The inventories are facilitated by trained volunteers, such as the Graboskys. They completed training with the diocese before becoming a mentor couple.

THE GRABOSKYS

“We have found the program to be a great way to get to know other couples and to be apostolic in sharing about the sacrament of marriage,” Mary said. “The first couple we met with no longer lives locally, but we keep in touch with them. They just celebrated their first anniversary. I hoped some day to be able to share about the beauty of marriage with others together with Jeff.”

Mary, a graduate of Franciscan University in Steubenville, Ohio, said marriage and a family was her vocation dream. After graduating and working in education for several years, she met Jeff, who graduated from the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in finance and received a supplementary major in theology.

Mary and Jeff are now in their 30s and the proud parents of a 9-month-old and two toddlers, ages 3 and 4. The Graboskys are truly living the sacramental elements of Christian marriage, active in the Church and involved in various parish programs, providing witness as great role models. They both said they are dedicated to their volunteer efforts of helping others sustain lasting marriages from the very beginning.

Jeff stressed the importance of encouraging couples to talk about significant issues and how they plan to handle them together as a married couple.

“There are a lot of possible pitfalls that can await an unsuspecting couple so focused on the wedding day and the love they feel for each other during the engagement period,” he said. “I found the (marriage preparation) process to be enjoyable, as we were preparing to enter into the sacrament of marriage. I appreciated the opportunity to have time set aside to learn more about each other.

“The chance to sit down and talk with and listen to couples who had been through years of marriage experience was invaluable in helping us be as prepared as possible before walking down the aisle.”

THE O’MALLEYS

Nancy and Chuck O’Malley, parishioners of St. Vincent Ferrer, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary next February. Nancy and Chuck, who met on a blind date, are also mentors working with couples involved in the Fully Engaged sessions, and they love their work.

The O’Malleys are also active parishioners of St. Vincent Ferrer, involved in Bible studies and serving as extraordinary ministers of holy Communion. Like many couples, they have experienced good times and bad, weathered the storms, raised children and walked the marriage walk. They have wisdom, patience and gratitude for what the years have taught them, and want to pass it on. They seem happy as they lovingly joke and kid one another as they talk during an interview.

In total, they have worked with nearly 10 engaged couples over the years, helping them prepare for the big day. “We try to get them to talk to each other,” said Nancy, touching on the heart of what the Full Engaged inventory process and other marriage preparation initiatives of the Catholic Church are all about.

The Fully Engaged questionnaire includes more than 100 questions. It is not a test to determine whether a couple can be married in the Catholic Church; rather it is an inventory that could be used as a tool to guide facilitated discussions on areas important to married life, Catholic faith and identity. After the prospective brides and grooms complete the questionnaire individually, mentor couples meet with them to examine the inventory and facilitate a discussion that raises relationship strengths, as well as areas in which there might be disagreement or conflict.

“There are important issues that need to be discussed before the wedding day,” Nancy said. “They may need a little help to work out some issues.”

“It is interesting to watch their eyes and see the lightbulbs go off when issues come up that they have never discussed,” said Chuck, who is retired from the field of education. “We listen to their concerns. We try to answer the questions they have. We hope that we are helping them get a good start to a strong marriage. We have been to some of the couples’ weddings. We have kept in touch with our couples, and it is nice to see the success stories.”

BRIANA AND JOE

Briana Keglovitz and Joe Pinkston, parishioners of St. Vincent Ferrer, are in their mid-20s and planning a June 1 wedding with 160 family members and friends in attendance. As Briana is in the midst of planning the big day and the music, flowers, reception, dress, invitations, bridesmaids, rings and rehearsals, she admitted she is overwhelmed.

“It is the timeline,” she said. “There is so much to do.”

She and Joe stepped away from all the details of the wedding and joined in a one-day preparation program held by the diocese at St. Jude Parish in Boca Raton, and now they are going through Fully Engaged with the Graboskys.

“They are great role models,” Briana said. “They are close to our age so that is helpful. We can relate to them.”

Joe is from Texas, and Briana is a Georgia girl who grew up in Atlanta. They met as students at the University of Alabama.

“It was a blind date. We have been dating eight years,” said Joe about the long relationship to get to really know each other.

Briana said they have enjoyed participating in Fully Engaged. “There were questions to see where we are with Church teachings and a variety of other issues to see if we were compatible.”

Did she and Joe really know each other as well as they thought? Did the Fully Engaged program reveal if they are a Catholic match?

“We learned a lot about ourselves and each other,” said Joe, who explained there were some items brought up during sessions that he and his fiancée had never discussed in the eight years that they have known each other. “We agreed on just about everything. Our answers were similar,” he said with a smile, confident that he and his soon-to-be-bride are a match.

The young couple said they have learned a great deal from their mentors who God put on their paths before making the big leap. Now, instead of focusing on a wedding checklist, Briana concentrates more on what truly matters in a marriage — beginning her journey of a lifetime with the man she loves

“Mary and Jeff are both so strong in their faith,” she said. “They have put us in the right direction.”