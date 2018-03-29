100 years young

Fort Myers Beach | The Poor Clare Sisters, who reside at San Damiano Monastery of St. Clare on Fort Myers Beach, live a quiet and secluded life; that was until March 12 when Sister Mary Paschal Sadlier celebrated her 100th birthday.

A rousing celebration — by Poor Clare standards — began with a Mass of Thanksgiving celebrated at Ascension Parish Church by Bishop Frank J. Dewane, with more than a dozen other priests concelebrating. Following Mass, there was a rousing performance of the Guns-n-Hoses Pipes-n-Drums of Southwest Florida outside the Church as Sister Mary Paschal held a baton that was taller than she and tapped her feet to the music and radiated her infectious smile.

The party then moved across the parking lot to the Parish hall, where four different birthday cakes awaited, including one with four tiers and decorated with a rosary, while another had her picture on it. In addition, Sister Mary Paschal was blessed to have a dozen family members from Ireland present for the celebration, along with several hundred well-wishers. At the reception, she was presented with a letter of congratulations from Michael D. Higgins, President of Ireland.

“This is all so very wonderful,” Sister Mary Paschal said. “I feel blessed to be here and surrounded by everyone.”

For her big day, Sister Mary Paschal got around in a wheelchair to allow her to save energy. However, her energy level remained high throughout as she enjoyed every well-deserved moment, singing along with Irish songs, and greeting friends new and old.

Bishop Dewane noted that the day was a celebration of the first 100 years of Sister Mary Paschal’s life, but also of her life as religious woman, who committed herself to the service of God early on.

“We offer a Mass of Thanksgiving for the decisions you made in your life — ‘a few years ago’ — to enter the community and for that commitment you remake every day of your life,” Bishop Dewane said prior to Mass. “We are blessed to have you here in this Diocese, along with all of the Poor Clares. Thank you for your generosity that you have given to all of us through the years.”

During the Mass, Franciscan Father Regis Armstrong of The Catholic University in Washington, D.C., explained how he first met Sister Mary Paschal more than 30 years ago when she was at a St. Clare Abbey in Darlington, England. He described her as “this little wisp of a woman … and upon hearing her speak, she poured herself into my heart.”

Father Armstong went on to describe her as a hummingbird flying — seemingly motionless — but going back and forth quietly tasting the joy of every moment in life and, in her life, reflecting the love of the Lord.

She was born Honora Sadlier in Lisheen Cashel County, Tipperary, Ireland, to Martin Sadlier and Mary Ryan. In a biography provided for the celebration, Sister Mary Paschal noted that she was the youngest of 10 children living, and her father was a farmer, but died when she was just 10 years old.

Her mother took over the farm and struggled. But as a woman of tremendous faith never a night passed without saying the family rosary. “Mom would say, ‘The darkest hour is before the dawn. God will take care of us.’”

Sent to the Presentation Sisters in Cashel, she struggled to adapt to their life and decided to become a lay sister. It was when she read an advertisement from a convent in Wimbledon, England, run by the Sisters of St. Anne, requesting Irish vocations that she applied and to her surprise she was accepted.

When introduced to the Mother Superior and the novices, her impression was that she was coming from home to home. Not long after her 18th birthday, on Dec. 13, 1936, she received her habit and received the name Sister Paschal Baylon of the Sacred Heart. “I was delighted,” she recalled.

When World War II broke out she was assigned to Plymouth and worked in a hospital. During the Battle of Britain, Plymouth was bombed regularly, as it was on the southwest coast and home to vital ports and dockyards. The convent was opened to take in those stranded by the bombings which were so severe that the Sisters of St. Anne were allowed to leave for a week’s rest at a Poor Clare convent in Cornwall.

It was in Cornwall that Sister Mary Paschal felt a strong calling for the Poor Clare life. A few months later, in July 1941, she was accepted as a Poor Clare. “As I removed my beautiful Air Force blue habit, it hit me what I had done: exchanged it for an old brown postulant’s dress. My heart sank. However, the verse that came to my mind was, ‘He who puts his hand to the plow and turns back is not fit for the kingdom of heaven’ (Lk 9:62). I said to myself, ‘Paschal, keep going!’ and I did.”

After her paperwork was approved by the Vatican, Sister Mary Paschal received her Poor Clare habit July 2, 1942, and made her final profession Oct. 4, 1946. Eventually, in the late 1960s she became Abbess, but the work exhausted her. She eventually went to the Arundel Poor Clares, before moving on the to Poor Clare monastery in Darlington, where she was the Portress — second in charge — which suited her temperament better. Later she was named infirmarian, caring for the older sisters in the monastery.

When she was 70 years old she answered a called for volunteers to relocate to a new monastery in Fort Myers Beach. When it was her turn to answer, she said, “I wouldn’t mind a shot at it.” Needless to say, this pronouncement was met with some speculation. However, she was accepted and got a passport and visa before travelling from Gatwick Airport in London to Miami.

At the airport in London she met someone who would be with her for her flight. The Jewish man questioned whether she would talk with him if she had first known he was a Jew. “Sure I would,” she told the man. “Our Lord was a Jew and do you know what I’m thinking? That God has put you in my way today to be my guardian angel to the last stop on my journey.” He clenched her hand and said, “I will.”

In Miami, she was met by the Monastery Foundress Sister Mary Emmanuel Kilkenny, and current Abbess Sister Mary Frances Fortin, and after the man said, “Here she is!” he disappeared into the crowd before he could be thanked.

Upon arriving in Fort Myers Beach, the Sisters warmly greeted her there. Her bedroom was on the ground floor, and on the first night every noise scared her and her thoughts were, “‘Oh God, have I made a mistake?’ but there was no turning back. Now going on 30 years with no regrets, I praise God

Living a secluded life, the Poor Clare Sisters do not minister outside their residence, but dedicate their lives to contemplation and prayer for others. They take prayer requests via email to saintclare@comcast.net, or at www.fmbpoorclare.com. Call 239-463-5599 to inquire about joining them for Mass. To support the Poor Clare Sisters, mail them at: San Damiano Monastery of St. Clare, 6029 Estero Blvd., Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931.