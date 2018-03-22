2018 Eucharistic Congress: Catholics called to love, active service

At the Prime Osborne Convention Center, the Catholic Florida Eucharistic Congress, sponsored by the Diocese of St. Augustine, hosted around 5,000 people for a day of mass, learning tracks, and listening to those dedicated to the Catholic religion. (Don Burk | St. AUGUSTINE MAGAZINE))

JACKSONVILLE | Catholics are responsible for sharing Christ in an age and culture both ignorant of and hostile to the values of the Gospel.

That was the consistent message presented to the 5,000 or more Catholic faithful during the 2018 Eucharistic Congress held March 16-17 at the Prime F. Osborn III Center in Jacksonville. Speakers such as Cardinal Donald Wuerl of Washington, D.C., Father Larry Richards, and Peter Herbeck impressed Catholics not to take their religion, and more specifically the Eucharist, for granted. They also reinforced, directly or indirectly, the concept of missionary discipleship championed by Pope Francis.

Christians firmly rooted in the Eucharist cannot help but be transformed and inspired to be positive messengers of the faith, said Cardinal Wuerl, the archbishop of Washington. The Mass and Communion are more than a commemoration of a historic figure, the cardinal said. Rather, communicants become participants of the mystery of Jesus’ death and resurrection. It’s an experience desperately needed by the “spiritual but not religious,” those who are completely unaware of Catholicism and by those who have had negative experiences in the Church.

Those in relationship with God are called to invite others into God’s family, Cardinal Wuerl said. “Here Pope Paul tells us, ‘Modern man listens more willingly to witnesses than to teachers, and if he does listen to teachers, it is because they are witnesses,’” he said. Catholics don’t have far to go to live their Eucharistic faith in this way, he added. “You don’t have to cross the ocean. They are right next door. So, take that sacred faith and simply share it.”

Edgar Serrano, who is in diaconate formation and is a parishioner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Rockledge, said “The speakers were really good. The Mass with Cardinal Wuerl (from Washington) was profound. That was the most important for me in my spiritual life. The depth and profound understanding with which he spoke of the Eucharist and the passion that he has for the Eucharist was particularly moving.”

The Eucharistic Congress was the sixth hosted by the Diocese of St. Augustine. Between speakers, lines swelled outside a room where priests heard confessions. The adoration chapel was often full.

Friday night featured the live re-enactment of the Stations of the Cross presented by Comunita Cenacolo. Mass was celebrated Saturday morning. It was standing-room only in the 5,000-seat auditorium that hosted both events.

The scene itself was an illustration of the theme of the Congress. “‘Live in My Love’ is a perfect theme because the love of Christ is the core meaning of the eucharistic mystery,” Bishop Felipe J. Estévez of St. Augustine said in his welcoming remarks. Out of that love comes redemption through the presence of Jesus’ body, soul and divinity, he said.

That presence inspires love and unity and active service as demonstrated by Christ himself and by the clergy bringing “healing and reconciliation to hundreds of souls here in this congress,” Bishop Estévez continued. Likewise, the faithful must share that same love with others.

They must be convinced God loves them to do that, said Father Larry Richards, a speaker, bestselling author, and host of programs on EWTN radio and Relevant Radio.

Speaking Friday night, Father Richards urged Catholics to remember that Christ’s life, death and resurrection were sacrifices given on their behalf. “You need healing, power and energy,” he said. “Go to Jesus. Let God love you.”

Kelly Colangelo, director of youth ministry and college life at Good Shepherd Parish in Tallahassee, urged hundreds of young people Saturday to use this time in their lives to build a solid foundation of faith. Hard lessons from poor decisions in junior high and high school taught her that. She finally saw during a youth retreat that God was all around her.

“I had to surround myself with good people” because “God was calling me to greatness,” said Colangelo, who has appeared on EWTN’s “Life on the Rock” and contributes to the Life Teen blog.

Pete Herbeck is an author, speaker and television host known around the world for his work in evangelization and Catholic renewal. “It’s a great time to be a Catholic,” Herbeck said Saturday afternoon.

That greatness is due to the state of American and world cultures in which abortion, debates over the definition of marriage and gender abound. That’s precisely the kind of world that needs the light of God’s love. And Catholics, inspired and sustained by the Eucharist, are called to shine that light.

“The gift of the Eucharist” is intended to “equip us and challenge us” to share the faith, Herbeck said.