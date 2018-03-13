Men’s Conference encourages, guides

Fort Myers | Dedicating one’s life to prayer and gratitude toward the Lord is a great place to start in becoming a strong Catholic man. The reason for giving thanks is clear: Christ sacrificed His life for all of us so that we may enjoy the eternal reward in heaven.

Todd Conners of St. Leo the Great Parish in Bonita Springs said the 2018 Diocese of Venice Men’s Conference was wonderful. “The speakers were very good and had so much to offer me as a Catholic man, father and husband.”

Featured speaker Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers of Portland, Oregon, delivered a powerful and passionate appeal to all Catholic men saying, “We all have to be the living examples of authentic spirituality in our homes because we are the example our children will follow.”

As awesome a responsibility as that is, each man must live up to that challenge, Deacon Burke-Sivers said. “We have to a make a more serious commitment to our faith. There are no excuses! The Church and the world need strong men of faith. We have to be the prayer warriors for our family.”

Being a warrior starts with going to battle, side by side, with one’s wife which starts with the covenant of marriage. “You give your life over, just as Jesus did for us. Wives are your battle partner. St. Paul told me to love my wife (and each one of you to love your wife) as Christ loved the Church. Nothing can be clearer.”

This concept was the underlying focus of the 2018 Diocese of Venice Men’s Conference, which was held Feb. 24 at Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers. Those participating were encouraged to change their lives and love God more deeply.

“I hope this was a day of listening and prayer,” Bishop Frank J. Dewane said during the closing Mass. “Go out from this day and be the man of God who prays. Love God more deeply in your life. Take advantage of what you heard and prayed about today and carry it through this Lenten season and beyond.”

Patrick Coffin, who has his own podcast and is the former host of “Catholic Answers Live,” took a different approach in his talk by explaining that “God particularly favors the weak, like me, like you. He wants to live out His strength in our weaknesses; the very point of God’s ability to reach us is through our weakness.”

While it is common for men to believe that they don’t fit in to the modern Church, Coffin said this is not acceptable. “We are in a battle! This battle is spiritual — against the devil — who is both real and unreal. We need to find our way back to the Church and be the men we are called to be.”

Bob Rice, who served as the emcee for the day and also spoke to the men, is an associate professor at Franciscan University of Steubenville, Ohio, and used humor and music to explain the concept of divine sonship.

“We accumulate titles in this world,” Rice added. “But there is only one title we will have that matters — son of God. Everything else in this world will try to compete against that. We have to rethink what it means to be a man, a son or even a dad.”

Presented by the Diocese Office of Evangelization, the faith-filled day began with Adoration and concluded with Mass.

Many also availed themselves of the opportunity to seek the Sacrament of Reconciliation.