Long journey concludes with a big celebration

St. John Paul II Academy becomes first Lasallian School in Florida

BOCA RATON | Kaleigh Krolikowski arrived early at the auditorium of St. John Paul II Academy for a big school event, which would officially change the course of the institute where she spent her important teen years.

“It really is exciting,” she said. “I came in as a freshman in the beginnings of the process. I will be among the seniors graduating this year. We will be the first students to graduate now that the school is officially a Lasallian school.”

Edward Bernot, school principal, also arrived early for the Mass and greeted people as they entered the gym. “It is an exciting day,” he told the Florida Catholic. “Today is a covenant signing that will formalize a five-year process. A lot of people worked on this.”

During a special Mass Feb. 21, the school community and guests witnessed the signing. Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito, school officials and leaders of the Brothers of the Christian Schools community took pens in hand and signed official pledges and agreements, setting a new course for the school as it continues to serve young people and families here in the Diocese of Palm Beach.

“At officially 11:06 a.m., St. John Paul II Academy is an official Lasallian school,” proclaimed Brother Dennis Lee, provincial of the De LaSalle Christian Brothers congregation for the District of Eastern North America, looking at his watch and making the formal announcement. Everyone began applauding in satisfaction as the academy became part of the Lasallian global family of schools.

This spring, nearly 100 graduates will receive diplomas as the academy goes into the future as the first Lasallian high school in Florida. Kaleigh will be one of the graduates proudly marching down the aisle. “I am excited to be a part of it all,” said the young lady wearing a black wristband with the words “Live Jesus in our Hearts Forever.” “Here at the school they instill the Lasallian spirituality and principles.”

Looking back, St. John Paul II Academy was founded as Pope John Paul II High School in 1979 under the care of the Carmelites, who faithfully served, even overseeing the construction and preparation of the school that opened in 1980. Over the decades, the school continued to grow with facilities, buildings, academic opportunities and programs. The Adrian Dominican sisters came to serve the school in 1982, leaving in 2013 to take on other assignments.

Brother Daniel Aubin, a vowed religious with the De La Salle Christian Brothers, joined the school family as president in 2012. Brother Aubin, wearing black vestments with distinguished white collar, brought with him the Lasallian grace or spiritual gift given to him as a Christian Brother.

In 2015, the school celebrated its renaming to St. John Paul II Academy. With the new name came a new crest, school colors, uniform redesign, signs, slogans and posters continuing to set the only Catholic school in the area apart.

With the signing of the covenant and the joining of the Lasallian education network, the school is once again distinctive from other schools and set apart with a patron, St. John Baptist de La Salle, also patron saint of teachers.

The saint founded the De La Salle Christian Brothers or Institute of Brothers of the Christian Schools more than 300 years ago. The brothers were solely dedicated to providing Catholic education to all children no matter their circumstance. Instilling Catholic values, excellent academics, faith formation and respect for individuals, service and social justice were among the Lasallian core principles.

“We are blessed and proud and know that St. John Paul II Academy will live up to the Lasallian principles,” said Bishop Barbarito after signing covenant papers. Gary Gelo, diocesan superintendent of schools, also took part in the signing along with Brother Dennis Lee, second Visitor of the District of Eastern North America, and Brother Aubin.

Jennifer McMahon, a 1990 graduate and a teacher at St. Jude School in Boca Raton, was on hand for the Mass. “I love my school. My daughter has one of my teachers,” she shared about her daughter Francesca McMahon in 10th grade. “We are now the only Lasallian school in Florida. I am excited.”