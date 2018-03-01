TBT — What a relief! Shirts beginning to pile up

A reprinted story from our 2014 Long Sleeve Relief drive. For this year’s info on Long Sleeve Relief go here: https://thefloridacatholic.org/2018/02/06/time-collect-long-sleeve-shirts/ ORLANDO I “My classroom looks like a warehouse,” joked Connie Heiselman at Boone High School in Orlando. And with the piles of shirts she works among, few would argue. But she and her Spanish students know it’s a temporary clutter. By Holy Thursday, the shirts will be gone, soon to worn by Florida’s farmworkers. “They feel good about doing this,” Heiselman said of her students. “They realize how much it took to produce those tomatoes their (families buy).”

The scene is being repeated with variations around the state, as the ninth annual Long Sleeve Relief Drive builds toward its culmination. Since Ash Wednesday, schools and churches have been collect- ing cotton long-sleeve shirts for workers in the state’s fields. After the campaign closes Holy Thurs- day, garments will be driven to nine drop-off sites in the dioces- es of Orlando, Venice and Palm Beach. At press time, $1,960 have been donated to the effort. Since 2005, some 900,000 long- sleeve shirts — about 50 tons — have been donated in the annual drive sponsored by the Florida Catholic. The shirts help protect workers from insect bites and stings, and from chemicals used in agriculture. The drive also helps raise awareness of the con- ditions the workers face and the role they play in the economy. Heiselman ran her version of the drive — The Shirt Off Your Back — as moderator of the school’s Spanish Club at Boone High. Her students sort the shirts by size, then box and label them.

The work earns them points to- ward membership in the Spanish Honor Society. To collect the shirts, she gets help from the school principal, who adds a notice to the community newsletter. Families may also donate extra shirts from the school clothes closet. The campaign gets some airtime via Boone Broadcasting Channel, the school’s public announcement system. The project yields 500 to 800 shirts per year, Heiselman said. Club officers drive the clothes to a drop-off point in Apopka. “It’s nice that the kids can do this,” she said. “You always hear about bad teens.” In Melbourne, Ascension Par- ish gets lots of help collecting shirts. People drop shirts in a box in the chapel during Lent. Neighborhood thrift stores often contribute shirts. And this year, Holy Name of Jesus in Indiatlan- tic is helping also. The result will likely outnumber the 500 shirts collected last year, Mary Blucker, the church’s middle school youth minister, receives the garments sorted, which are folded by students in religious education and an after- school program. On Holy Thurs- day, she and eight to 10 kids drive the items to the Farmworker As- sociation Community Center in Fellsmere. The trip takes 45 minutes to an hour, but the members do it cheerfully because shirts are needed there. At the community center, Yolanda Gomez of the as- sociation often gives a speech or video presentation.

“It’s such a simple thing,” Blucker says of the Long Sleeve Relief Drive. “And it’s a good thing to do for people who, after all, are working for us — growing our food.” Along the way, she and Heiselman have learned some thought- provoking facts. One is why the farmworkers prefer button shirts: If they remove pullovers, pesticides get on their faces. Another fact: They use the shirts only once. If they took the garments home and washed